Tulane Beach Volleyball Concludes Fall in Dominant Fashion vs UNO
The Tulane University beach volleyball team hosted crosstown foe University of New Orleans (UNO) in the Tulane Pairs Tournament at White Sands Volleyball Courts over the weekend. The Wave was nearly unblemished against the Privateers as Tulane claimed every match and won every set but one in the final event of the fall.
The teams played head-to-head 21 times Saturday with pairs switching up throughout the day. All matches were played to just two sets, with no third sets scheduled regardless of results. It was nearly a moot point as only one third frame would have been needed. Across 42 total sets of play, the Wave dropped just one.
Fifteen Wave players saw action with eight claiming six sets to lead the team. Skylar Ensign, Emma Morris, Molly Trodd, Amirah Ali, Sam O’Connor, Giorgia Walther, Tara Gaspar, and McKenzie Cutler all swept their respective three matches.
Of Tulane’s 41 set victories, only one was pushed beyond 21 points. UNO’s fourth pair pushed O’Connor and Walther to 22 in the opening set, but the Wave tandem won 22-20 before securing the sweep with a 21-16 second frame. Tulane held the Privateers to eight sets of single-digits.
Full match results are listed below. With the fall slate of competition now in the books, the program will get a winter break before returning to action in the spring.
Skylar Ensign & Tawny Ensign: 21-14, 21-13
Emma Morris & Molly Trodd: 21-13, 21-8
Amirah Ali & Katie Hansen: 21-17, 21-18
Gabbi Kucinski & Lauren Mann: 21-6, 21-13
Sam O’Connor & Giorgia Walther: 22-20, 21-16
Gabby Dwyer & Tara Gaspar: 21-18, 21-8
Skylar Ensign & Katie Hansen: 21-12, 21-10
McKenzie Cutler & Emma Morris: 21-13, 21-16
Amirah Ali & Molly Trodd: 21-15, 21-8
Tara Gaspar & Giorgia Walther: 21-16, 21-16
Bella Griffin & Gabbi Kucinski: 21-11, 21-14
Gabby Dwyer & Gigi Gallegos: 21-12, 21-8
Skylar Ensign & Molly Trodd: 21-17, 21-9
Amirah Ali & McKenzie Cutler: 21-14, 21-14
Tawny Ensign & Gabbi Kucinski: 21-15, 18-21
Emma Morris & Sam O’Connor: 21-14, 21-10
Bella Griffin & Giorgia Walther: 21-18, 21-19
McKenzie Cutler & Sam O’Connor: 21-9, 21-12
Tawny Ensign & Katie Hansen: 21-10, 21-13
Tara Gaspar & Lauren Mann: 21-16, 21-8
Gabby Dwyer & Bella Griffin: 21-17, 21-14
Courtesy Tulane Athletics