Tulane Beach Volleyball Hits the Road to Pepperdine

The Tulane beach volleyball team heads to the west coast this weekend for a quartet of contests in the ASICS Classic, hosted by Pepperdine at the Pepperdine Beach Courts. The Green Wave is set for two duals each on Friday and Saturday.

Tulane Earning Votes in Coaches' Poll

Tulane is receiving votes in the latest AVCA coaches poll, the fourth-straight week the Wave has earned votes. Tulane is the highest vote-getter among non-ranked squads in the latest edition of the poll.

The event opens up Friday as the Green Wave will square off against the host Waves at noon CDT. Right after, Tulane is set to face Vanguard (Calif.) at 2:00 p.m. CDT. The Saturday slate begins with a tough test as Tulane will battle No. 8 Loyola Marymount at 1:00 p.m. CDT. The tournament concludes later that afternoon with a bout against Concordia University Irvine at 3:00 p.m. CDT. Only duals involving Pepperdine will have live stats. For the opening dual of the weekend against the Waves, live stats will be available here.

Wave Riding High

The Wave is 11-7 on the season after going an unblemished 5-0 last weekend at White Sands Volleyball Courts in the Bayou Beach Duals. Tulane carries that five-dual win streak to California, the longest win streak for the team this season and the longest since an eight-dual streak at the conclusion of the 2025 regular season through the beginning of the conference tournament.

Ensign & Trodd Leading the Way

Skylar Ensign and Molly Trodd are leading the Wave this season with a 14-4 record overall. This includes a 4-0 mark at the No. 1 flight, which they stepped into last weekend. At No. 2, they are 10-4, and regardless of flight they are currently riding a six-match win streak. Emma Morris and Katie Hansen are 12-6 overall with the second-most wins on the squad. They are 8-6 at No. 1 and 4-0 at No. 2. Gigi Gallegos and Avery Burks are the only other pair on the team with double-digit wins, boasting a 10-5 clip on the campaign. They play primarily at No. 4, going 8-3. Since Tawny Ensign rejoined the lineup and paired with Amirah Ali at the third flight, the tandem have gone 6-2.

Tulane is off next weekend before returning to action at the beginning of April. The Wave will head to the Lone Star State for the Longhorn Showdown, hosted by Texas. Tulane will compete in four duals that weekend, beginning with contests against Houston Christian and the host Longhorns on Friday, April 3.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics