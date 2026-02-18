Tulane Beach Volleyball Ranked Top 20
With the collegiate beach volleyball season opener mere days away, the Tulane Green Wave will enter the campaign with a jolt after securing top-20 rankings in both of the beach volleyball polls. The AVCA Coaches Poll tabbed the Wave as No. 20 in the country, and the TruVolley poll notched Tulane at 18th.
UCLA enters the season as the No. 1 team in both polls. The Bruins tallied 12 first-place votes in the AVCA rankings. Stanford, Cal Poly, USC, and TCU round out the AVCA preseason top five. The TruVolley top five is almost identical with the only difference being TCU and USC swapping spots.
The Tulane roster is led by six senior players, three true seniors and three graduate students. The graduates are Amirah Ali, Emma Morris, and Giorgia Walther. The three Wave true seniors are Molly Trodd, McKenzie Cutler, and Sam O’Connor. Morris and Trodd marked half of the Tulane quartet that competed in the AVCA Pairs National Championship during the fall slate. The other two were Skylar Ensign and Katie Hansen.
The Green Wave will begin the 2026 campaign at home this weekend, hosting the Green Wave Invitational at White Sands Volleyball Courts. Tulane is set for five matches over the weekend with the first coming against No. 12 LSU on Friday, February 20, at 8:30 a.m.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
