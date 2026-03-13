Tulane Beach Volleyball Returns Home to Host Bayou Beach Duals

Tulane is back at White Sands Volleyball Courts this weekend with its second of three home tournaments, the Bayou Beach Duals at the White Sands Volleyball Courts in Elmwood. The two-day event features seven total teams and takes place Friday and Saturday. Live scoring will be available through Volleyball Life, and live streaming of all matches on courts 1-3 will take place on Sporfie.

The Green Wave is once again receiving votes in the latest AVCA coaches poll. Six other teams join Tulane in Elmwood with three others also from Louisiana: Central Arkansas (4-7), McNeese State (9-2), Nicholls State (6-4), Southeastern Louisiana (2-7), Texas A&M – Kingsville (9-2), and UTEP (2-6). Tulane enters the weekend at 6-7 after going 1-3 last weekend in the Chanticleer Challenge.

Friday and Saturday Set Up

Tulane kicks off the event bright and early Friday morning with a contest against Central Arkansas at 8:30 a.m. The Wave will then face the Miners in the afternoon at 1:30 p.m. There will be another dual contested following Tulane’s match-up with UTEP before a free kids clinic closes out the day.

Saturday will feature a full slate of action that also begins at 8:30 a.m. It will be a Pelican State affair all day for Tulane, who opens the day against McNeese. The Wave will face Nicholls at 1:30 p.m. before immediately taking on Southeastern Louisiana at 4:00 p.m. There will be a Tulane beach towel giveaway on Saturday for the first 50 fans in attendance at White Sands.

Leaders on the Sand

So far this season Tulane has been led by Skylar Ensign and Molly Trodd at the second flight as the duo are 9-4. Emma Morris and Katie Hansen are 7-6 at the top flight to tie for the second-most wins on the squad. Gigi Gallegos and Avery Burks are tied with them for the second-most wins at 7-4 overall, including a 5-2 record at the fourth flight.

Next Up for the Wave

The Green Wave will travel to the west coast next weekend for the ASICS Classic hosted by Pepperdine. Tulane is set for four duals in two days in Malibu, California, as the Wave will first face the host Waves and Vanguard (Calif.) on Friday, March 20. The following day will feature contests against Loyola Marymount and Concordia University Irvine.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics