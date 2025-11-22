Tulane Beach Volleyball to Host UNO in Pairs Tournament

Tulane Green Wave On SI

Doug Joubert

The Tulane beach volleyball team wraps up its fall slate this weekend with the Tulane Pairs Tournament at White Sands Volleyball Courts. The event is a Crescent City affair with the Green Wave competing against the University of New Orleans (UNO).

Play begins Saturday morning with six courts running concurrently. Pairs from Tulane and UNO will play head-to-head in three-and-a-half rounds of competition with all matches being played to just two sets. No third sets will be played.

Each of the first three rounds will feature six matches at a time. The last round, or the “half” round, will see just three courts of action.

This is the fourth overall event for the Wave this fall and the third featuring the full team. Last time out, two Green Wave pairs participated in the AVCA Pairs National Championship in Huntsville, Alabama. Skylar Ensign and Molly Trodd tied for 25th as Emma Morris and Katie Hansen tied for 43rd.

Green Wave to Host Youth Clinic at 10:00 a.m.

Prior to the beginning of head-to-head action, Tulane will host a free youth clinic beginning at 10:00 a.m. The clinic will last approximately 45 minutes with the opportunity for participants and their families to stay and enjoy the tournament thereafter.

With the fall slate coming to a close, the Wave will get a winter break before returning to the sand in the spring of 2026.

