Tulane Bowlers Claim 2nd Consecutive SWIBC Tourney
After sweeping the team and individual titles at the SWIBC V Saturday, the Tulane bowling team repeated the feat Sunday at the Plano Super Bowl in the SWIBC VI. The Green Wave tallied a team mark of 5,526 as Lyllian Smith recorded the highest pin total of the 50 competitors with her score of 1,293.
The field for the Southwest Intercollegiate Bowling Conference (SWIBC) tournament was the same as Saturday's with Tulane besting the other seven. The Wave was the only team to eclipse the 5,000 pins threshold Sunday over the course of six traditional games, recording a mark of 5,526. Southern Nazarene University was the runner-up behind Tulane with a tally of 4,970.
Lyllian Smith topped the individual leaderboard with a total of 1,293 at an average of 215.5. Her win follows Linnea Holcomb's Saturday to mark back-to-back days with a Green Wave bowler claiming the individual title. Smith bowled games of 235-193-215-210-221-219. Juanelyz Solla placed fourth to join Smith on the all-tournament team, recording a mark of 1,120. With games of 154-215-177-220-193-161, Solla averaged 186.67 pins per game.
Finishing in sixth to just miss the all-tournament team, Valeria Colon recorded a pin total of 1,078 at an average of 179,67. She posted games of 171-174-163-191-199-180. Saturday's winner, Holcomb, placed 27th with a score of 798, averaging 159.6 over five games. Her scores were 110-131-147-201-209. Emma Figert was 33rd with a score of 677, averaging 169.25 through her four appearances. She bowled scores of 161-171-146-199. Paige Matiasek bowled three times, averaging 186.67 with a pin total of 560. Her three games were 224-178-158 to finish 37th.
Tulane will be off next weekend before returning to action with the Duquesne Invitational, hosted by the namesake Dukes at AMF Lebanon Lanes in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The three-day event begins on Friday, January 30.
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.