Tulane Bowlers Claim 2nd Consecutive SWIBC Tourney

After sweeping the team and individual titles at the SWIBC V Saturday, the Tulane bowling team repeated the feat Sunday at the Plano Super Bowl in the SWIBC VI. The Green Wave tallied a team mark of 5,526 as Lyllian Smith recorded the highest pin total of the 50 competitors with her score of 1,293.

The field for the Southwest Intercollegiate Bowling Conference (SWIBC) tournament was the same as Saturday's with Tulane besting the other seven. The Wave was the only team to eclipse the 5,000 pins threshold Sunday over the course of six traditional games, recording a mark of 5,526. Southern Nazarene University was the runner-up behind Tulane with a tally of 4,970.

Lyllian Smith topped the individual leaderboard with a total of 1,293 at an average of 215.5. Her win follows Linnea Holcomb's Saturday to mark back-to-back days with a Green Wave bowler claiming the individual title. Smith bowled games of 235-193-215-210-221-219. Juanelyz Solla placed fourth to join Smith on the all-tournament team, recording a mark of 1,120. With games of 154-215-177-220-193-161, Solla averaged 186.67 pins per game.

Finishing in sixth to just miss the all-tournament team, Valeria Colon recorded a pin total of 1,078 at an average of 179,67. She posted games of 171-174-163-191-199-180. Saturday's winner, Holcomb, placed 27th with a score of 798, averaging 159.6 over five games. Her scores were 110-131-147-201-209. Emma Figert was 33rd with a score of 677, averaging 169.25 through her four appearances. She bowled scores of 161-171-146-199. Paige Matiasek bowled three times, averaging 186.67 with a pin total of 560. Her three games were 224-178-158 to finish 37th.

Tulane will be off next weekend before returning to action with the Duquesne Invitational, hosted by the namesake Dukes at AMF Lebanon Lanes in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The three-day event begins on Friday, January 30.