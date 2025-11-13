Tulane Bowling Adds Pennsylvania State Champion Malia Briggs to the Fold
Tulane University head bowling coach Hayley Veitch has announced the addition of Malia Briggs to the Green Wave program for the 2026-27 campaign. The Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, native will join the nationally ranked Wave next year after graduating from Chambersburg Area Career Magnet School.
Briggs is coached by her father, Michael Paul Briggs, and has achieved a plethora of success. The 2024 Pennsylvania High School Girls Singles State Champion, Briggs then finished runner-up in the 2025 High School Nationals in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was the third-place finisher in the 2025 Pennsylvania High School Girls Singles State Championship.
Further filling her trophy cabinet, Briggs has won two Tough Shot Tour Titles in North Carolina. She has accrued seven Storm Youth Championship silver medals while adding a PJBT Girls Only Scratch title and Beast of the East title. She also competed in the USA National Team Bowling Championships.
With a passion for content creation, Briggs has parlayed her bowling talents and success into a growing social media following. She boasts over 363,000 YouTube subscribers alongside 325,000 followers on Instagram, 58,000 followers on Facebook, and 45,900 followers on TikTok. With her strong support and following, she appeared on Fox and Friends with GoBowling last year for National Bowling Day, bowling outside the Fox studio in Times Square. In August earlier this year, she served as the grand marshal at Watkins Glen International representing Storm and GoBowling. There she had the honor to bowl alongside hall-of-famer Norm Duke with NASCAR fans. Other special experiences for Briggs include bowling in Beat the Champ in Chicago, Illinois, alongside two pros, and she threw out the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game.
On top of her bowling prowess, Briggs played basketball for five years as a shooting guard and won two conference championships. Outside of athletics, Briggs is just as successful as a member of the National Honor Society and the Business Academy. She has been the president of her school’s bowling club since 2024 and is a member of the Distinguished Honor Roll.
Briggs is a fan of Caitlin Clark, and her hobbies include editing, shopping, fishing, and basketball. She aims to compete on the Professional Women’s Bowling Tour and have a job centered in marketing while continuing her passion as a social media content creator.
Courtesy Tulane Athletics