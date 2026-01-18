Tulane Bowling Claims Team Win at SWIBC V

The Tulane bowling team opened its spring slate in fashion, sweeping the Southwest Intercollegiate Bowling Conference (SWIBC) V tournament at the Plano Super Bowl. The Green Wave tallied 5,797 pins to top the eight-team leaderboard as Linnea Holcomb recorded an 851 to secure the individual title.

After bowling four traditional and 10 baker games, the Wave held its total score of 5,797 pins to best second-place Barton and its mark of 5,194. None of the other programs eclipsed the 5,000 pins threshold.

Holcomb Shines with 1st Title

Linnea Holcomb notched her first collegiate individual title with a mark of 851, averaging 212.75 pins per game. She bowled over 200 in all four games, posting scores of 207-212-201-231. The Wave dominated with three of the top-four finishers as Valeria Colon and Juanelyz Solla placed third and fourth, respectively. Barton’s Tailynn Level placed second with an 807 before Colon’s mark of 801 (200.25 average). Colon delivered performances of 243-181-144-233. Solla recorded a score of 773 at an average of 193.25 behind games of 219-191-179-184.

Page Matiasek placed sixth to just miss out on the all-tournament team. She recorded a score of 733 with an average of 183.25 after bowling games of 165-182-185-201. Matiasek marks four Wave bowlers in the top 10 as Barton was the only other program to record multiple players in the top 10, touting just two.

Lyllian Smith was 37th with a score of 377, averaging 188.5 over her two games (196-181). Emma Fetterman was right behind her in 38th with a pin total of 357 (178.5 average). Her two games were 184 and 173 as she rounds out the Tulane performers.

The Wave is back in action tomorrow with the SWIBC VI. Tulane will bowl six traditional games to wrap up its opening weekend of the spring slate.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics