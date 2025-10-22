Tulane Cross Country Sweeps American Weekly Honors, Remain in National Rankings
Tulane’s cross country teams swept the weekly cross country honors by the American Conference as Bernard Cheruiyot was named the Men’s Athlete of the Week and Blezzin Kimutai took home the Women’s Athlete of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. It was the third time this season for Cheruiyot and first time for Kimutai.
National Rankings for Tulane Harriers
Add to that, this is the third consecutive week both of Tulane’s cross country teams have earned national recognition, appearing in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) national rankings. The men’s team comes in at No. 19 in the poll released October 21, steadily climbing the national ranks since debuting at No. 23 on September 16, reaching a season-high of No. 17 on October 7 and holding steady in the top 20.
Regionally, the men continue to dominate the South Central Region, maintaining the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive week, a strong rise from their preseason No. 2 position.
On the women’s side, Tulane maintained a presence in the national rankings at No. 29. The team reached as high as No. 25 on October 7 and held the No. 30 position on September 30. Like the men, the women’s team has also been a force regionally, holding the top regional ranking in the South Central Region for the third straight week, up from a preseason and early-season No. 2.
Cheruiyot Honored Again
Cheruiyot placed third among all 230 runners at the prestigious and ultra-competitive 8K Championship race at the Nuttycombe Invitational on Friday with a 23:10.4. He now has finished in the top three in each of his first three races of the season. He aided the Tulane men to a 12th place finish of 32 teams with 329 points. Tulane beat six fellow ranked teams in the competition including No. 1 Iowa State at the race.
Kimutai Earns First Conference Honor
Kimutai was Tulane's highest finisher with a 19:31.7 at the 6K Crimson Classic on Friday. She placed fifth of 183 runners in competition at the race. She aided the program place second overall of 23 teams at the race. The program finished ahead of Alabama, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Miami and only trailed South Carolina in the race.
2025 American Cross Country Athlete of the Week
Sept. 2 – Bernard Cheruiyot – Men’s
Sept. 2 – Dorcas Naibei – Women’s
Sept. 30 – Bernard Cheruiyot – Men’s
Oct. 21 – Bernard Cheruiyot - Men’s
Oct. 21 – Blezzin Kimutai – Women’s
Women’sTulane’s cross country teams now set their sights on the American Conference Championship on November 1, hosted by the University of Charlotte at Frank Liske Park in Concord, North Carolina..
Courtesy Tulane Athletics