Tulane Divers Close Out Season at LSU
The Tulane diving team finishes the 2025-26 regular season with a competition against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 7, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the LSU Natatorium.
The diving team is expected to send the full squad of Libby Brewer, Taylor Cekay, Tannah Proudfoot, Eva Shawver, Maya Superfon, and Kelsey Weddington to the meet.
The meet is structured as a pair of individual diving events. Event one will be the 1m dive (6 dives), 3m dive (6 dives), and the women’s platform dive (5 dives). In event two, which is listed as an exhibition, will be the 1m dive (6 dives), the 3m dive (6 dives), and the women’s platform (5 dives).
On January 27, a pair of Tulane athletes received conference weekly awards.
Andrea Zeebe Named American Swimmer of the Week
Senior Zeebe was Tulane’s top scorer in the dual meet against West Florida over the weekend. She won three events: the 400 IM (season-best 4:18.70), the 50 free, and led off the victorious 200 medley relay.
Libby Brewer Named American Freshman Diver of the Week
Freshman Brewer was the highest-scoring diver for Tulane in the meet against West Florida. She secured wins on both boards, scoring 238.65 points on the 1m and 260.40 points on the 3m.
These honors mark the ninth and tenth weekly awards for Tulane swimmers or divers this season and the 20th overall in the past two seasons. Zeebe previously earned Swimmer of the Week honors on January 13 and once during the 2024 season. Brewer has now been recognized four times as the Freshman Diver of the Week (Oct. 21, Nov. 18, Jan. 20, and Jan. 27).
Recent Competition Recap
On January 24, Tulane traveled to West Florida and defeated the host team 152-90, winning 10 of the 13 events. Key winners included:
Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou: 1650 free (17:01.10) and 200 butterfly (2:05.31)
Andrea Zeebe: 50 free (24.27) and 400 IM (4:18.70)
Libby Brewer: 3m dive (260.40 pts.) and 1m dive (238.70 pts.)
Lise Coetzee: 200 free (1:52.42)
Eliza Lennox: 100 free (51.15)
The Green Wave also swept the relay events, capturing both the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay titles.
Next Up, AAC Tourney
Following this week’s competition, the program travels to Greensboro, North Carolina to participate in the American Championships from Feb. 18-21 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.