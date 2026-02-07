Tulane Divers Close Out Season at LSU

The Tulane diving team finishes the 2025-26 regular season with a competition against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 7, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the LSU Natatorium.

The diving team is expected to send the full squad of Libby Brewer, Taylor Cekay, Tannah Proudfoot, Eva Shawver, Maya Superfon, and Kelsey Weddington to the meet.

The meet is structured as a pair of individual diving events. Event one will be the 1m dive (6 dives), 3m dive (6 dives), and the women’s platform dive (5 dives). In event two, which is listed as an exhibition, will be the 1m dive (6 dives), the 3m dive (6 dives), and the women’s platform (5 dives).

On January 27, a pair of Tulane athletes received conference weekly awards.

Andrea Zeebe Named American Swimmer of the Week

Senior Zeebe was Tulane’s top scorer in the dual meet against West Florida over the weekend. She won three events: the 400 IM (season-best 4:18.70), the 50 free, and led off the victorious 200 medley relay.

Libby Brewer Named American Freshman Diver of the Week

Freshman Brewer was the highest-scoring diver for Tulane in the meet against West Florida. She secured wins on both boards, scoring 238.65 points on the 1m and 260.40 points on the 3m.

These honors mark the ninth and tenth weekly awards for Tulane swimmers or divers this season and the 20th overall in the past two seasons. Zeebe previously earned Swimmer of the Week honors on January 13 and once during the 2024 season. Brewer has now been recognized four times as the Freshman Diver of the Week (Oct. 21, Nov. 18, Jan. 20, and Jan. 27).

Recent Competition Recap

On January 24, Tulane traveled to West Florida and defeated the host team 152-90, winning 10 of the 13 events. Key winners included:

Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou: 1650 free (17:01.10) and 200 butterfly (2:05.31)

Andrea Zeebe: 50 free (24.27) and 400 IM (4:18.70)

Libby Brewer: 3m dive (260.40 pts.) and 1m dive (238.70 pts.)

Lise Coetzee: 200 free (1:52.42)

Eliza Lennox: 100 free (51.15)

The Green Wave also swept the relay events, capturing both the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay titles.

Next Up, AAC Tourney

Following this week’s competition, the program travels to Greensboro, North Carolina to participate in the American Championships from Feb. 18-21 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics