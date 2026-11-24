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Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 L 20-17 2-3 (0-1) Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 W 31-17 3-3 (1-1) UTSA TBD, 10/24 L 42-19 3-4 (1-2) @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 W 38-31 OT 4-4 (2-2) Tulsa 11AM, 11/7 L 60-10 4-5 (2-3) @ Rice 3:30PM, 11/14 W 20-17 5-5 (3-3) Nor Texas 11AM, 11/21 W 28-24 6-5 (4-3) @ Sou Fla 2:30PM, 11/27

Now 6-and-5 on the year and bowl eligible, the Tulane football team closes out the regular season on Saturday afternoon with a trip to Tampa to take on a faltering South Florida football team. Kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings have chosen the Bulls as the early favorite, giving Tulane 6.5-points.

Tulane-USF Odds - By clicking on the image you will be taken to the DraftKings website. | DraftKings.com

For the fifth time in six road games, the Green Wave find themselves on the short end of the points prediction. The only time Tulane has been favored when playing away this season was at Charlotte.

Scouting the Bulls

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Bulls, under first-year head coach Brian Hartline, opened the season strong, winning all four of its contests. They won at home against Florida International and Delaware State with road victories against Army and Bowling Green interspersed among those home wins. Then the wheels came off.



Two straight American Conference losses at home against Temple and in the Alamodome versus UTSA halted the progress shown by South Florida. The Bulls bounced back with back-to-back home victories against Kent State and UAB, but have lost three straight league games since then: at East Carolina, a barn-burner of a loss at home to Memphis, then last week at Florida Atlantic.



After the FAU game, when the Bulls managed only 14-points, South Florida parted ways with their offensive coordinator Tim Beck. Hartline hired Beck after he was fired as Coastal Carolina's head coach in 2025. Beck's team went 6-6 last season.



No word as to who will be calling plays, Hartline served as Ohio State's offensive coordinator from 2023-2025 before taking the job in Tampa.



The Bulls are led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, though he was not originally the starter. That honor was Michael Van Buren Jr, who QBd the team through that 4-and-0 start. In case that name sounds familiar, Van Buren played a year at Mississippi State, then transferred to LSU in 2025, backing up Garrett Nussmeier before entering the portal again to join South Florida as a junior.



An injury sidelined Van Buren, and Kromenhoek has held on to the starting job ever since, throwing for 271-yards in the Memphis win, then 385-yards in the loss to FAU. Combined, Kromenhoek and Van Buren have been sacked 30-times.



On the defensive side, the Bulls give up over 213-yards per game through the air while averaging allowing 140.7-yards on the ground per contest. The Bulls also are averaging a little over two sacks a game defensively.

Now 6-5 on the year, 2-5 in league play, USF has nothing to play for but pride and a better bowl game opportunity as the preseason favorites to win the American close out the season at home against Tulane on Saturday.

