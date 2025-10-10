Tulane-ECU 1st Half Play-by-Play and Stats: Tulane 12 - East Carolina 0
Tulane and East Carolina battled in Yulman Stadium on a Thursday night Prime Time game on Thursday, October 9th.
Tulane wins the toss and elects to defer. ECU gets the ball and goes three and out after a sack by Harvey Dyson. A shanked punt only goes to the Pirates 40
TU drives to the ECU 12 and stalls. PATRICK DURKIN HITS A 30-YARD FIELD GOAL
TULANE 3 - ECU 0 10:40 to go in the 1st
ECU goes without a huddle almost every time. Opening play of 2nd drive is another sack, this by Jordan Norman. Three and out for Pirates again. Punt to the Tulane 44, where the Wave take over.
Tulane, going no-huddle like the Pirates, drives after an early chop-block penalty with pin point passes from both Jake Retzlaff, who hits Tre Shackleford for his first two catches of the year and backup QB Brendan Sullivan, who tossed a dime on a flea-flicker end around. A TD run by Sullivan was called back by another chop-block, pushing the ball back to the 24. Two downs later, Patrick Durkin is forced to kick a FG, this one from the 19. Tulane attempts a fake field goal, with the holder Alec Clark flipping the ball behind him to Durkin, who ran out of room at the 6. ECU takes over there with 5:48 to go in the 1st.
Starting at their own 6, Pirates put together a short drive, but dies at it's own 19 after some tight coverage by the D-backs. A short punt takes an ECU roll to the Tulane 30, where the Wave take over with 3:29 to go in the 1st
QB Retzlaff is clicking on this drive, hitting receiver after receiver. A false start takes away a possible touchdown run by Patrick Durkin and that ends the 1st quarter
End of the 1st Quarter: Tulane 3 East Carolina 0
ECU
Tulane
Total Yards: 4
Total Yards: 172
TOP: 5:28
TOP: 9:32
1st Dwns: 1
1st Dwns: 9
TFL: 1-1 yd
TFL: 3-18 yds
TU goes nowhere. ANOTHER PATRICK DURKIN FIELD GOAL, THIS ONE FROM 29-YARDS OUT
Tulane 6 ECU 0 13:37 to go in the 2nd quarter
The Pirates put together their first real drive of the game from their 25 into Tulane territory. ECU drives to the Wave 40, but on a 4th and 9, an incomplete pass gives the ball back to TU there with 10:50 to go in the 2nd quarter.
Tulane opens the drive with a more catches by Tre Shackleford, including a leaping grab at the 15, and some impressive runs by sophomore running back Jahiem Johnson. A false start backs up the Wave from the ECU 2, then TU calls a timeout as the play clock gets way too close to zero. Two straight runs get the Wave to the three before an incomplete pass into the end zone forces Durkin on for another try, this one from 21-yards out. YET ANOTHER PATRICK DURKIN FIELD GOAL, THIS FROM 21-YARDS AWAY.
Tulane 9 ECU 0 5:05 to go in the 2nd quarter
East Carolina starts at its own 25 after the touchback from the kickoff and establish the run early on this drive. A sack by Tre'Von McAlpine forces the Pirates to pun from their own 44 and begins to attempt a fake punt, but their coach calls a timeout. Another shanked punt puts the ball at the TU 38 with 2:08 to go in the 2nd quarter.
Tulane gets a short run as the clock runs down to the 2-minute timeout. For the first time this game, QB Retzlaff uses his legs to get a 1st down. A deep pass attempt to Anthony Brown-Stephens pushed the ball to the ECU 24 with 1:25 to go in the 2nd quarter. However, the Wave drive dies again, and fall back to another field goal. PATRICK DURKIN KICKS A 40-YARD FIELD GOAL
Tulane 12 ECU 0 :36 to go in the 2nd quarter
East Carolina ends the first half with a pair of rushes and a pass.
Tulane 12 ECU 0 Halftime
Statistic
East Carolina
Tulane
Total Yards
91
260
Passing Yards
48
186
Rushing Yards
43
74
Penalties
3-25
4-40
1st Downs
6
16
3rd Down Efficiency
2-7
0-5
Yards Per Play
3.3
6.7
Red Zone
0-0
3-4
Sacks by
0-0
3-22
Time of Possession
11:48
18:12