Tulane Embarrasses at Homecoming, Bludgeoned by Tulsa, 60-10
Sign up for the weekly On Si Tulane Newsletter here.
Trailing 32-0 at the half after thirty minutes of a staggering offense and a defense that could not stop whatever Tulsa put up against them, as the Green Wave was shellacked by the Golden Hurricane, 60-10 in a homecoming game Wave fans would rather forget.
It was the worst defeat of the home team in the history of Yulman Stadium.
While the Tulane offense struggled to put get together any kind of drive going, the Wave defense allowed chunk play after chunk play, giving up 562-yards.
The loss drops the Green Wave below the mid-water mark, now 4-5 overall, 2-3 in the American. Tulsa is now 5-3 for the season, 3-2 in league play.
First Half
Tulane opened the game in exact opposition to what they showed in the second half against Charlotte. After an impressive effort in the 2nd half of play against the 49ers, the Green Wave came out lethargic against the Golden Hurricane.
Tulsa sprinted out to an early lead, scoring on an opening 11-play drive to take a 7-nothing advantage. The Green Wave drove down the field 40-yards, to the set up a Cooper Helmke field goal. However, with a new holder in the game in the absence of usual holder Hudlow, the snap was high, slipping through the hands of his replacement and being recovered by Helmke. It was a precursor of things to come.
Tulsa piled up 313-yards of offense in the 1st half, while the Green Wave could only manage 34 total yards on the offensive side of things. Very little went right for Tulane in the first thirty minutes of play. In addition to the botched field goal that never got off the ground, the Wave's leading rusher in the first half was Johnnie Daniels who gained 17-yards on 5-carries. Quarterback Trace Johnson had his worst half as a Greenie, completing six of his nine passes for 49-yards and being intercepted once.
Second Half
In an almost instant replay of the first half, the Tulane offense couldn't find a rhythm while the Green Wave defense couldn't stop Tulsa.
The Hurricane would score on four of their five drives in the second half, not including the last drive where Tulsa took a knee to run out the final second of play. Meanwhile, the Tulane offense got a field goal one of its final five drives.
Before we got midway through the third quarter, fans who were still at Yulman were starting to file toward the exits.
Sophomore Dagan Bruno came in for the Wave at quarterback in the fourth quarter, driving the team to its only touchdown of the game in the contest's closing seconds.
During the second half, a touchdown pass to Tulsa wideout Oran Singleton gives him 13-receptions, 177-yards, and three touchdowns.
Singleton broke the Yulman Stadium record for receptions, the previous record was 11.
Final Stats
Tulsa
Tulane
Total Yards
562
204
Passing Yards
338
112
Rushing Yards
42-224 yards
40-92 yards
Time of Possession
32:25
27:35
1st Downs
31
10
3rd Down Conversions
5-of-10
2-of-12
Red Zone Chances
7-of-7
2-of-2
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.