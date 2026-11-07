Tulane Embarrasses at Homecoming, Bludgeoned by Tulsa, 60-10

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Trailing 32-0 at the half after thirty minutes of a staggering offense and a defense that could not stop whatever Tulsa put up against them, as the Green Wave was shellacked by the Golden Hurricane, 60-10 in a homecoming game Wave fans would rather forget.

It was the worst defeat of the home team in the history of Yulman Stadium.

While the Tulane offense struggled to put get together any kind of drive going, the Wave defense allowed chunk play after chunk play, giving up 562-yards.

The loss drops the Green Wave below the mid-water mark, now 4-5 overall, 2-3 in the American. Tulsa is now 5-3 for the season, 3-2 in league play.

First Half

Tulane opened the game in exact opposition to what they showed in the second half against Charlotte. After an impressive effort in the 2nd half of play against the 49ers, the Green Wave came out lethargic against the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa sprinted out to an early lead, scoring on an opening 11-play drive to take a 7-nothing advantage. The Green Wave drove down the field 40-yards, to the set up a Cooper Helmke field goal. However, with a new holder in the game in the absence of usual holder Hudlow, the snap was high, slipping through the hands of his replacement and being recovered by Helmke. It was a precursor of things to come.



Tulsa piled up 313-yards of offense in the 1st half, while the Green Wave could only manage 34 total yards on the offensive side of things. Very little went right for Tulane in the first thirty minutes of play. In addition to the botched field goal that never got off the ground, the Wave's leading rusher in the first half was Johnnie Daniels who gained 17-yards on 5-carries. Quarterback Trace Johnson had his worst half as a Greenie, completing six of his nine passes for 49-yards and being intercepted once.

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Second Half

In an almost instant replay of the first half, the Tulane offense couldn't find a rhythm while the Green Wave defense couldn't stop Tulsa.

The Hurricane would score on four of their five drives in the second half, not including the last drive where Tulsa took a knee to run out the final second of play. Meanwhile, the Tulane offense got a field goal one of its final five drives.

Before we got midway through the third quarter, fans who were still at Yulman were starting to file toward the exits.

Sophomore Dagan Bruno came in for the Wave at quarterback in the fourth quarter, driving the team to its only touchdown of the game in the contest's closing seconds.

During the second half, a touchdown pass to Tulsa wideout Oran Singleton gives him 13-receptions, 177-yards, and three touchdowns.

Singleton broke the Yulman Stadium record for receptions, the previous record was 11.

Final Stats

Tulsa Tulane Total Yards 562 204 Passing Yards 338 112 Rushing Yards 42-224 yards 40-92 yards Time of Possession 32:25 27:35 1st Downs 31 10 3rd Down Conversions 5-of-10 2-of-12 Red Zone Chances 7-of-7 2-of-2