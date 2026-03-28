Tulane Falls Again to Alabama-Birmingham, 7 - 4

Tulane pitchers had a hard time finding the strike zone, leading to Alabama-Birmingham loading the bases multiple times in the second game of their series. Wave hurlers played with fire too often, walking a dozen, which tied a season-high for Tulane pitching, and allowing UAB too many base-running opportunities, as the Blazers topped the Green Wave, 7 - 4.

Not Much from the Plate for the Wave

For the second consecutive game, Tanner Chun, who Saturday was dropped from batting 2nd to the 9th slot in an almost exclusive lefty-batting lineup, got an extra base hit, slamming a double to the center field wall in the 7th, but there wasn't much else for the Green Wave, as Tulane had a total of four hits through nine innings.

Back-and-Forth for Most of the Game

The Wave fell behind early as UAB earned three walks and a pair of singles giving the Blazers a 1-0 lead at the end of one. Starting pitcher J.D. Rodriquez, who was forced into a starting Saturday role because of health issues with the usual Saturday starter Jack Frankel, had a high-volume bottom of the first, tossing 38-pitches. The California senior lasted one more batter in the bottom of the 2nd, walking the leadoff man for Alabama-Birmingham, before redshirt junior Jude Abbadessa took to the hill in the second.

A couple of free trips by Tulane batters in the top of the 2nd paid off, as designated hitter Brett Rowell singled home one run, then James Agabedis squeeze bunted in another, to give the Wave the lead at 2-1.

Abbadessa walked two the old-fashioned way and fit in an intentional walk to load the bases for the second time in the first two innings, before giving up a single to re-give UAB the lead, 3-2. Another walk loads the bases before the Endicott native struck out the final batter, leaving the bases loaded for the second consecutive inning.

After the 2nd inning, Abbadessa kept the Blazers honest, holding them scoreless through the next two frames, but the combination of he and Rodriguez for nine walks proved too much before LuisPablo Navarro entered the game with no outs and runners at 1st and 2nd in the 5th. After striking out the nine hole hitter, Navarro coaxed a double play out of one of the best hitters in the American, Kevin Hall, to end the inning, the second twin-killing of the day for the Tulane defense.

With the Green Wave down by one, Tye Wood walks, and Rowell was exchanged in the lineup for right-hander Matthias Haas. After Wood stole 2nd, he gets third on an errant pick off throw to 2nd base. Haas slaps a sacrifice fly to right field to tie the score at 3-apiece.

Free Passes by Tulane Pitchers Spell Trouble

The walks continued to pile up for Tulane pitching, and it cost them in the bottom of the 6th, as three of the four runs UAB scored were base runners who earned bases-on-balls. Once six-innings were complete, the Blazers had a 7-3 lead.

The Green Wave was able to tack on another run in the top of the seventh, but never threatened again.

With the loss, Tulane drops below the 500-mark in American Conference play at 2-3 and sit an even-Steven 14-14 on the year. Alabama-Birmingham ups its league record to 3-2, 17-10 for the season.

The final game of the series is set for a 1:00 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.