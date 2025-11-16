Tulane Finally Shown Some Love by the Voters, Entering Both Top-25 Polls
Fresh off their 35-24 victory over Florida Atlantic and coupled with losses by teams at the bottom of the Top-25, Tulane jumped into both polls this week.
Associated Press Top-25
The Green Wave leap-frogged a number of schools, including Willie Fritz's new digs in Houston, as Tulane entered the AP Top-25 at the #24 position, more than doubling the number of votes TU received last week by national media. Also in the polls from the American, North Texas who entered at #22 this week. Of note, the Sun Belt's James Madison is one spot ahead of the Mean Green.
Other American Conference teams getting votes, but not enough to be in the AP Top-25, Navy with 61 tallies, South Florida with 6, and East Carolina with 4.
There was some shuffling near the top of the AP voting. Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M remained 1, 2, 3, however Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Oregon, and Oklahoma all moved up. Notre Dame stayed at #9, with Alabama dropping six spots to #10.
USA Today Coaches Poll
The Green Wave was able to impress enough coaches around the nation (and take advantage of three teams toward the bottom of the voting last week who lost) to eek in at the #25 spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Tulane jumped up five notches to enter there. Fellow AAC member North Texas enters this week at #23. Again, James Madison is one spot above, this time at #22.
Other American Conference teams getting recognition by the coaches, but not enough to enter the USA Today Top-25 included Navy with 56 tallies and East Carolina with three.
The USA Today top teams also had some shuffling. Top three remain Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M, then, Georgia is at #4 followed by Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma all moving up. Notre Dame stays put, followed by Alabama, dropping to #10.
Tulane, with their newly minted rankings will head to Philadelphia this Saturday to take on Temple. The Green Wave and the Owls square off against each other at 2:45 p.m. CST in a game that will also be broadcasted on ESPNU.. The Green Wave is 2-4 all-time against the Owls. The Wave defeated Temple by a 52-6 score last season.