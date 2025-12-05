Tulane Football Adds 14 in December Signing Period

Tulane Football collected 14 newcomers in the December signing period on Wednesday.

The class featured three defensive linemen, three defensive backs, two offensive linemen, two wide receivers to go with one apiece from the bandit, quarterback, linebacker and tight end positions.

AJ Amos, OL

6'5, 317

Germantown HS (TN)

Germantown, TN

Prior to Tulane: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, On3.com and ESPN.com … Played guard and defensive tackle at Germantown.



Keyshaun Coleman, WR

6'4, 195

Germantown HS (MS)

Madison, MS

Prior to Tulane: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, On3.com and ESPN.com … As a junior, he gained nearly 1,300 all-purpose yards (604 receiving, 277 rushing, 405 return) … As a sophomore, he posted 51 receptions for 1,048 yards and 10 TDs … Has a vertical leap of 32 inches and runs the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds … Boasts a 100-meter time of 10.72 seconds … Also played corner at Germantown.



Deontavis Cooper, OL

6'4, 300

Thomas County Central HS (GA)

Thomasville, GA

Prior to Tulane: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, On3.com and ESPN.com … Played tackle and guard at Thomas County.



Jordyn Crites, DL

6'7, 260

Friendswood HS (TX)

Friendswood, TX

Prior to Tulane: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, On3.com and ESPN.com … Named District 11 5A Defensive Lineman of the Year … Played defensive end and tight end at Friendswood … Has an 83-inch wingspan with a vertical leap of 33 inches … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.8 seconds, squats 530 pounds and boasts a bench of 340.



Cayden Dees, BAN

6'3, 250

Montgomery Catholic Prep (AL)

Montgomery, AL

Prior to Tulane: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, On3.com and ESPN.com … Four-year starter who played offensive and defensive line, helping Montgomery Catholic capture two state titles in his first three seasons … Named team captain for his junior season … Was named Defensive Line MVP at the Under Armor Next Football Camp … Also competed in track and field at Montgomery Catholic.



Gary Hadley, Jr., WR

6'2, 184

Cardinal Gibbons HS (FL)

Pompano Beach, FL

Prior to Tulane: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, On3.com and ESPN.com … Helped Blanch Ely High school to an 8-4 record as a junior and a berth in the 5A regional semifinals … That season, he amassed 30 receptions for 740 yards and four touchdowns to go with four more scores on the ground with 391 yards rushing … Also threw four touchdowns … Played safety and corner in high school as well … District qualifier in the long jump and triple jump on his track and field team and competed in the 100, 4x100 and 4x400 relays.



Myrone Jean, DB

6'4, 170

Lake Wales School (FL)

Lake Wales, FL

Prior to Tulane: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and On3.com … Played free safety, strong safety and cornerback at Lake Wales … Possesses a 40-yard dash time of 4.54 seconds … Also competed on the track, boasting a 200-meter time of 21.45 seconds and a 400-meter mark of 49.18.



Trace Johnson, QB

6'1, 191

Santa Margarita HS (CA)

Laguna Niguel, CA

Prior to Tulane: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, On3.com and ESPN.com … Coached by 2002 Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer at Santa Margarita … As a junior, led California's 6A classification with 3,522 passing yards, throwing 29 touchdowns and running for two more … As a sophomore, he threw for 2,844 yards and 35 scores … Also plays baseball at Santa Margarita.



Chan Lumpkin, LB

6'4, 220

Taylor County HS (GA)

Reynolds, GA

Prior to Tulane: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, On3.com and ESPN.com … Has also seen action at wide receiver … Over the course of his career, he racked up 96 total tackles with 16 tackles for loss … Offensively, he posted 44 catches for 581 yards and four touchdowns … Also played basketball at Taylor County, seeing action in 65 games during his first three years.



LJ Moton, DB

6'4, 190

Veterans HS (GA)

Kathleen, GA

Prior to Tulane: Also played free safety and cornerback at Veterans … Piled up 45 tackles, three interceptions, four tackles for loss and eight pass breakups during his junior season to earn all-region honors … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds … Possesses a vertical leap of 36 inches … Squats 375 pounds with a bench press of 210.



Orion Saunders, DB

6'4, 180

Middlesex School (MA)

Concord, MA

Prior to Tulane: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, On3.com and ESPN.com … Seventh-best prospect in the state of Massachusetts, according to 247Sports.com … Has an 81-inch wingspan … Also played wide receiver … Also competes in track and field, setting personal-bests of 22 feet, 1 inch in the long jump and 44 feet in the triple jump as a junior.



Colby Simpson, TE

6'6, 225

Oaks Christian School (CA)

West Lake Village, CA

Prior to Tulane: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, On3.com and ESPN.com … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.8 seconds … Also played defensive end, racking up 40 tackles and a sack in 12 games as a sophomore.



AJ Westfield, DL

6'3, 280

Bradley Central HS (TN)

Cleveland, TN

Prior to Tulane: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, On3.com and ESPN.com … As a junior, posted 90 tackles from his defensive end spot, including 40 tackles for loss and eight sacks en route to Class 6A all-state honors … Tabbed as the No. 34 overall recruit in the state of Tennessee … Squats 425 pounds with a bench press of 255 … Also played basketball at Cleveland.



Nick Witherspoon, DL

6'3, 300

Central Tuscaloosa HS (AL)

Tuscaloosa, AL

Prior to Tulane: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, On3.com and ESPN.com … Played guard and defensive tackle at Central Tuscaloosa … Rated as the No. 4 interior offensive line prospect in the state of Alabama … Has an 82-inch wingspan.

Portions courtesy Tulane Athletics