Tulane Football Announces List of New Coaches

Tulane head football coach Will Hall is beginning to list his new assistants via various social media outlets. Here is what we have so far.

Defensive Assistant - Bryan Whitehead

Whitehead has been at Southern Miss coaching the nickel position for the Golden Eagles after spending 2020-21 at Wisconsin-La Crosse, two years at Wofford College, where they won the league title both years he was there, and at his alma mater of Wisconsin-Platteville. He was a three-year letterwinner at wide receiver for UWP and went on to play a season for the Fursty Razorbacks in Germany before beginning his coaching career at Glenbard South High School in the fall of 2015.

A native of Elgin, Ill., he graduated from Larkin High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in Health and Human Performance from UW-Platteville in 2015. He and his wife, Ilse, were married in July 2019, and they have a son, Mason.

Wide Receivers - Carter Sheridan

Sheridan, a native of New Orleans, re-joined the Tulane coaching staff as the program’s running back coach in the summer of 2023. He moved to coach the team’s wide receivers in the spring of 2024. He previously coached at Tulane during the 2015 season.



In 2023, he aided Tulane running back Makhi Hughes to First Team All-AAC honors and earn AAC Rookie of the Year distinction. Hughes led the conference in rushing with 1,378 yards and total seven rushing scores. His average of 98.4 yards per game on the ground ranked him 21st nationally. Hughes became just the eighth different Tulane player to ever top the 1,000-yard rushing barrier and the first freshman.



Sheridan arrived at Tulane after spending the previous three seasons working at LSU at the offensive analyst for the Tigers.

Prior to joining the Tulane staff as wide receivers coach in 2015, Sheridan spent 12 years with the New Orleans Saints where he was part of the organizations Super Bowl title in 2009. He first joined the Saints as an intern in 2004 and then was elevated to coaching assistant in 2006. He worked primarily with the wide receivers during his time with the Saints.

Sheridan also served as an assistant coach at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans prior to joining the LSU coaching staff in 2020.

He graduated from St. Augustine High School and later went on to play defensive back for Florida A&M from 1996-98.

Tight Ends - Tyler Spotts-Orgeron

Spotts-Orgeron returns to coach the tight ends for the Green Wave. Last season, he was also listed as an offensive analyst for Tulane.

Spotts-Orgeron began as a student assistant at LSU, receiving guidance from his step-father, then Tiger head coach Ed Orgeron.

Safeties/Defensive Pass Game Coordinator - Bryan Berezowitz

Berezowitz returns as the team's safeties coach and adds defensive pass game coordinator to his duties. He was a coach at Kentucky for seven years previous.

He joins his brother on the Green Wave staff. Defensive analyst Brayden Berezowitz coaches spear and nickel.

Interestingly, both brothers played wide receiver at their alma mater they share with head coach Jon Sumrall. Bryan Berezowitz only played from 2016-17 before sustaining a career-ending back injury.

He joins as a promising defensive coach for Tulane. The Wildcats had a poor 2024 season with a 4-8 overall record and a 1-7 conference slate. However, they held opponents to 113.1 yards per game in 2023, ranking second in the SEC and 17th nationally.

Berezowitz helped coach a 2022 unit that ranked top three in the SEC in total defense, pass defense, and scoring defense.

Spears/Assistant Defensive Pass Game Coordinator - Brayden Berezowitz

The brother of Bryan, both brothers played wide receiver at their alma mater, Kentucky. Bryan Berezowitz only played from 2016-17 before sustaining a career-ending back injury.

Brayden was at Troy University serving as a defensive analyst and in charge of defensive recruiting before coming to Tulane with former head coach Jon Sumrall.

Known for strong player development, particularly in the secondary, with multiple defensive backs becoming NFL prospects.

Quarterbacks - Collin D'Angelo

Returning to the Green Wave, D'Angelo will be coaching the QBs.

He was at Baylor from 2021-2023 as a quality control coach. Prior to the Bears, D'Angelo was the offensive analyst for LSU, working with the quarterbacks during the 2021 season. He was LSU's Director of Player Personnel from 2019 to 2020, and an Offensive Player Personnel Analyst working with the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers in 2018.

Known for his deep playbook knowledge and dedicating significant time to developing quarterbacks.

Highly praised by players for his role in their success and understanding of the offense., specifically working with the quarterbacks, assisting with playbook mastery and recruiting.

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Bandits - Nate Fuqua

Started his coaching at his alma mater, Wofford, where he was a standout player; coached defense for three seasons, leading to a 2016 FCS quarterfinals appearance and strong defensive rankings.

Served as Defensive Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach at Georgia State, overseeing record-setting defensive performances, including forcing numerous turnovers and holding opponents to low rushing yards, earning a Broyles Award nomination in 2017.

Co-Defensive Coordinator and Outside Linebackers/STARs coach at Cincinnati in a 3-3-5 scheme.

Hired to the Army coaching staff in January 2025, following his time at Cincinnati.

Known for building stout defenses, particularly against the run.

Offensive Line - Cody Kennedy

Graduate assistant at West Alabama (2012-13), Georgia (2018).

Offensive Line Coach at West Georgia in 2014, then again in 2016-17), UNC Pembroke (2015),

Came to Tulane 2019-20 to coach the O-line. Left to become the Run Game Coordinator at Southern Miss in 2020.

Arkansas (2021-23, with a brief move to Tight Ends in 2021) Was a finalist for the Frank Broyles award while with the Razorbacks, given to the top assistant coach in the nation.

Ended up at Mississippi State last season.

Known for developing players who can "think on the fly and execute on the fly," essential for fast-paced offenses.

Special Teams - Chris Forestier

Considered a special teams guru, working in that capacity at almost every stop.

University of Texas late 2024 and 2025, working as a senior analyst, and helping with special teams.

Spent the 2024 football season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Special Teams Coordinator & Tight Ends Coach.

University of Houston 2022-23 under Dana Holgorsen, working as Special Teams Analyst, when the Cougars won the Independence Bowl.

LSU from 2016 through 2022 as Special Teams Assistant, contributing to the 2019 National Championship.

Northwestern State from 2014-2015 as a Graduate Assistant working with Linebackers/Special Teams.

Known for innovative techniques and developing specialists.

Defensive Coordinator - Tayler Polk

Polk started last year at Tulane as the co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach.

He previously worked at Troy as an assistant coach the last two seasons. He was promoted to the role of co-defensive coordinator for the Trojans in 2023.

In 2023, in his second season at Troy, the program set the school and the Sun Belt single-season record with 47 sacks, and the Trojans ranked in the top 15 nationally in sacks (3rd), scoring defense (10th), rushing defense (12th) and total defense (14th). The program had a streak of 10 consecutive victories including a 48-23 win over Appalachian State in the 2023 Sun Belt Championship Game.

Troy held eight of its 14 opponents to fewer than 300 yards of total offense on the season, while Javon Solomon and Richard Jibunor became just the second Troy duo to record nine or more sacks in the same season; Solomon ranked third in the country and led the Sun Belt with a Troy single-season record 16 sacks. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills during 2024 NFL Draft.

In his season as the co-defensive coordinator of the Troy defense, Polk saw nine of his players earn All-Sun Belt yearly honors in defensive lineman Solomon (First Team), defensive lineman Jibunor (First Team), defensive back Reddy Stewart (First Team), defensive lineman TJ Jackson (Second Team), defensive back Dell Pettus (Second Team), defensive back Irshaad Davis (Third Team), defensive back O’Shai Fletcher (Honorable Mention), defensive lineman Budda Jones (Honorable Mention) and defensive back Caleb Ransaw (Honorable Mention)

Polk coached the Central Arkansas Bears' outside linebackers in 2020 before taking over the entire unit for the 2021 season. Central Arkansas led the FCS ranks in turnovers forced and defensive touchdowns during the 2020 campaign while also ranking third in sacks and tackles for loss and fifth in third-down defense.

The Bears' special teams were strong under Polk, with the kickoff return unit finishing 11th nationally in 2021, while the 2020 team ranked first in kickoff returns, second in punt returns, fourth in kickoff coverage and fifth in punt coverage.

Following his playing career, Polk was a graduate assistant for two seasons at Ole Miss working with the Rebels' linebackers and special teams units, including the 2018 season with former Tulane coach Jon Sumrall. Polk played a key role in Ole Miss improving its rushing defense from 110th nationally to 44th.

Offensive Coordinator - Russ Calloway

Started at Alabama as a Defensive Analyst, then at Murray State as a wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator.

At Samford from 2015-2019 serving as wide receivers coach, then offensive coordinator & QBs coach, leading prolific FCS offenses, including a #1 passing offense in 2018.

Moved to LSU in 2020 as senior offensive assistant and analyst.

In the NFL for a season, 2021, with the New York Giants as an offensive assistant.

Began at Florida in 2022 as defensive intern, promoted to tight ends coach (2023), then co-offensive coordinator in 2024 under Billy Napier.

Known for aggressive passing attacks, especially during his time at Samford.

His experience spans defense (early career) and offense (NFL/College), providing broad perspective.

Cornerbacks Coach - JJ McCleskey

In his six years at Tulane, McCleskey has helped establish Tulane’s secondary as one of the best in the American Athletic Conference.

The 2023 season saw Tulane’s defense ranked first in the league in interceptions (17) and turnovers gained (27) plus second in the league in total defense (341.3). McCleskey saw three of his defensive backs selected as All-AAC in Jarius Monroe (First Team), Kam Pedescleaux (Second Team) and Lance Robinson (Second Team).

In 2022, under McCleskey’s leadership, the secondary unit finished the season ranked second in the AAC in interceptions. Monroe led the team in interceptions, including one in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

During the 2021 season, McCleskey’s secondary unit played a pivotal role in helping the Green Wave defense rank among the league’s Top 5 in scoring defense, interceptions and redzone defense.

Tulane’s 2020 secondary unit led The American (tied for 14th overall) in passes broken up with 42. In addition, the Green Wave’s 51 passes defended ranked second in the AAC and tied for 19th in the nation, while their nine interceptions ranked 35th nationally.

In 2019, the Green Wave’s secondary snagged 12 interceptions, which ranked tied for third in The American and 31st nationally. Four of the Green Wave’s 12 interceptions came from Larry Brooks. He led the team and ranked second in the conference and 23rd in the nation.

In 2018, Tulane’s secondary intercepted 12 passes, which ranked fourth in The American and 40th nationally. Three of the Green Wave’s 12 interceptions came from the hands of Donnie Lewis Jr.

McCleskey also played a major role in enhancing the Green Wave’s recruiting efforts. After he joined the Tulane football program as an assistant coach in January 2018 he helped the Green Wave secure their best recruiting class since 2004 (247Sports.com).

McCleskey played eight years in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals from 1993-00. A versatile athlete, he spent time on offense, defense and special teams in both college and professional football.