Tulane Football Faces Critical Challenge of Replacing Valuable Linemen
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- The Tulane Green Wave football team wrapped up their third session of spring practice on Saturday, their first in pads.
It was the first practice that the offensive line’s presence could be felt, and the makeup of players on the line of scrimmage could decide the Green Wave’s fate in the 2025 college football season.
As the quarterback competition continues on throughout spring, the protection in front of them is perhaps the most important component to the team’s success.
Tulane returns left tackle Derrick Graham and left guard Shadre Hurst. They lost departing seniors center Vincent Murphy, right guard Josh Remetich and right tackle Rashad Green.
It wasn’t just the loss of three starters through the center to the right side of the line. Valuable backup linemen, such as Caleb Thomas, who could play multiple positions including tight end, also graduated from the program.
Sumrall acknowledged the challenge of assessing their replacements in a practice setting after Saturday’s two-hour session.
“You get the left side back, but the center to the right side is gone, and Caleb [Thomas] is gone,” Sumrall said. “I think CT was an undervalued player probably by the average fan. He was a very valued player among the coaches. I always told him all the time, you're one of those guys; nobody knows your name, and everybody loves you here. Just a glue guy. A guy that was so steady.”
While the incoming transfers aren’t proven in Tulane uniforms, Sumrall spoke of his strategy of finding portal players with credible game snaps versus potential that had yet to see the field.
“We try to replace the attrition we had with at least some guys that had played snap,” Sumrall said. "Jack Hollifield was the starting center at Appalachian State and was an All-Sunbelt player. Jude McCoskey, right tackle right now, started at Indiana State, and he has high-level athletic traits. John Bock had started at FIU. Robbie Pizzolato started at Nicholls. Jordan Hall started at Liberty. All of them are coming from places where they have been a starter. So, while it wasn't here, they've played.”
He pointed out Jordan Hall as someone who impressed him through the first few practice sessions. The offseason workouts are not designed for offensive linemen to shine and show their important position traits.
“In the winter workouts, it's hard sometimes to evaluate a lineman because you're asking him to do a lot of movement drills that they might not do on a normal play,” Sumrall explained. “Hall has been a really steady presence so far. You add pieces that I kind of call those guys; you're looking to add high-floor pieces. What I mean is you know what their floor is; they're going to be steady, they're going to be solid, they're going to provide immediate ability to play, and then you mix in how fast we develop.”
He mentioned Elijah Baker and Reese Baker as freshmen from last season who have shown solid development.
“It's how fast you develop those youngsters to get them game ready,” Sumrall continued. “Those are the two young guys in the program that are trending to being most game ready are Reese and EB [Baker].”
Sumrall is certainly willing to put young players on the field if they earn it and are prepared for the situation. However, the offensive line is somewhere where proven ability is necessary, particularly in the midst of a quarterback competition.
With the first scrimmage-type practice scheduled for next Saturday, that will be a crucial position group to evaluate and assess who slots in for the three roles.