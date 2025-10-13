Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Football Has Two Honored by the American Conference

For the ninth time this season, Green Wave players are honored by their league.

The Tulane football team had a pair of players recognized by the American Conference, including a pair of weekly players of the week, following the seventh week of action.

Green Wave Kicker Honored

Redshirt freshman kicker Patrick Durkin was recognized as the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season. He supplied all of Tulane’s scoring in the first half and finished with 14 points in the Green Wave’s 26-19 win against East Carolina. Durkin went 4-for-4 on field goals, connecting from 30, 29, 21 and 40 yards, and made both second-half PAT kicks to help Tulane improve to 5-1. He is one of four NCAA FBS kickers who is perfect on at least 10 field goal attempts this season (13-of-13). Durkin also finished one off the school record of five made field goals in a game.

Tulane QB's Audacious Numbers Translate into League Distinction

Redshirt senior quarterback Jake Retzlaff registered 347 yards passing and two touchdowns including one in the final minute to propel the Green Wave to a 2-0 record in American play in the 26-19 victory over ECU. His 347 passing yards were a Tulane career-high and the most yards for a Green Wave quarterback since the 2022 season. He is just the third different Tulane quarterback to throw for 345 or more yards since 2018.

The selections makes it nine times that a Tulane football player has been honored by the league office this season.

Tulane Weekly American Honors

Sept. 1 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week
Sept. 1 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Sept. 1 – Javion White – Weekly Honor Roll
Sept. 15 – Jake Retzlaff – Offensive Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Santana Hopper – Defensive Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Alec Clark – Special Teams Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Javin Gordon – Weekly Honor Roll
Oct. 13 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week
Oct. 13 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

