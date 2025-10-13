Tulane Football Has Two Honored by the American Conference
The Tulane football team had a pair of players recognized by the American Conference, including a pair of weekly players of the week, following the seventh week of action.
Green Wave Kicker Honored
Redshirt freshman kicker Patrick Durkin was recognized as the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season. He supplied all of Tulane’s scoring in the first half and finished with 14 points in the Green Wave’s 26-19 win against East Carolina. Durkin went 4-for-4 on field goals, connecting from 30, 29, 21 and 40 yards, and made both second-half PAT kicks to help Tulane improve to 5-1. He is one of four NCAA FBS kickers who is perfect on at least 10 field goal attempts this season (13-of-13). Durkin also finished one off the school record of five made field goals in a game.
Tulane QB's Audacious Numbers Translate into League Distinction
Redshirt senior quarterback Jake Retzlaff registered 347 yards passing and two touchdowns including one in the final minute to propel the Green Wave to a 2-0 record in American play in the 26-19 victory over ECU. His 347 passing yards were a Tulane career-high and the most yards for a Green Wave quarterback since the 2022 season. He is just the third different Tulane quarterback to throw for 345 or more yards since 2018.
The selections makes it nine times that a Tulane football player has been honored by the league office this season.
Tulane Weekly American Honors
Sept. 1 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week
Sept. 1 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Sept. 1 – Javion White – Weekly Honor Roll
Sept. 15 – Jake Retzlaff – Offensive Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Santana Hopper – Defensive Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Alec Clark – Special Teams Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Javin Gordon – Weekly Honor Roll
Oct. 13 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week
Oct. 13 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll