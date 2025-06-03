Tulane Football Leads Group of Five Teams in New Power Rankings
The Tulane Green Wave football team has sustained success over the last three seasons and looks to contend for a shot in the College Football Playoff.
Head coach Jon Sumrall experienced a lot of turnover after his first season with the Green Wave, and the team enters his second year with several question marks.
In contrast to years past, however, expectations for Tulane football remain high.
Their impressive track record, which includes three consecutive trips to the American Conference Championship, has garnered national recognition.
They're not the only team in college football to lose star power—not even close. The problems that may feel unique to a team are across the board, and that's where coaching, culture, and competitiveness come into play.
Who Are the Favorites for the G5 Spot in the College Football Playoff?
Ahead of each season, ESPN updates their Football Power Index (FPI) ratings, which is a predictive system that analyzes perceived strengths on offense, defense, and special teams relative to the national average.
The rating system accounts for starters lost, star recruits, and relevant roster developments, and those are in flux more than ever in the landscape.
With an overall FPI of 7.3, the No. 36 Green Wave leads the Group of Five with the highest rating, followed by the No. 40 Boise State Broncos (6.2).
They also have a 45.4 percent projected chance of winning the American conference. That's much greater than the chances for the Memphis Tigers (14.9), South Florida Bulls (10.2), UTSA Roadrunners (7.7), and current AAC champions Army Black Knights (2.5).
That projection is significant in their quest for the CFB as it requires a G5 champion.
Now, the Broncos may still be a roadblock, as they have a slightly higher chance at making the playoffs (24.3) compared to Tulane (24.3).
"With several contenders bunched together and no clear juggernaut, the G5 race for a playoff spot is something to keep a close eye on," ESPN writes.
That's despite losing quarterback Darian Mensah and running back Makhi Hughes.
All of this is meaningless ultimately when it relates to the CFB, as winning games on the field is the only way to get there.
However, the perception of teams is perhaps more significant than it should be, and preseason hype and rankings come into play.
The Green Wave were picked No. 3 in the 2024 American preseason media poll to win the conference, and while they didn't win the title, their appearance in the game proved that ranking to be a bit low.
They may not have the element of surprise in the 2025 college football season.