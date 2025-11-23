Tulane Football Moves Up in the National Polls Again
The Tulane football team is nationally ranked for the second consecutive week as the program comes at No. 22 in the Associated Press (AP) Poll and No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll as was announced on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 23.
The program moved up after being ranked at No. 24 in the AP poll and No. 25 in the Coaches’ poll last week, Nov 16. The team is also ranked at No. 24 in the College Football Playoff rankings that was released on Nov. 18.
The No. 22 Green Wave totaled 225 points in the most recent AP poll to place above No. 23 Georgia Tech, No. 24 Pittsburgh, and No. 25 SMU. Tulane is one of two teams in the American to be ranked this week as North Texas checks in at No. 21.
Tulane also garnered enough points (186) to be ranked in the top 25 in the Coaches’ Poll. The program and North Texas (No. 22) are the only American Conference teams that are currently ranked.
The Tulane football team (9-2, 6-1 American) has started the 2025 season with nine wins in the first 11 games including a pair of wins over Power 4 opponents in the regular season for the first time since 1988. The victory over Temple makes Tulane 6-1 or better in conference play for the fifth time in school history (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, and 1934).This is only the sixth time the school has won six or more conference games between the time in the American, CUSA and SEC.
Tulane ended the 2024 season playing in the program’s third consecutive bowl game. It was also the sixth time in the last seven years that Tulane had been selected to play in a bowl game (2018 – Cure Bowl, 2019 – Armed Forces Bowl, 2020 – Famous Idaho Bowl, 2022 – Cotton Bowl, 2023 – Military Bowl and 2024 – Gasparilla Bowl). Overall, it was Tulane’s 17th bowl appearance (1932 – Rose Bowl, 1935 – Sugar Bowl, 1939 – Sugar Bowl, 1970 – Liberty Bowl, 1973 – Astro Bluebonnet Bowl, 1979 – Liberty Bowl, 1980 – Hall of Fame Bowl, 1987 – Independence Bowl, 1998 – Liberty Bowl, 2002 – Hawaii Bowl, 2013 – New Orleans, 2018 – Cure Bowl, 2019 – Armed Forces Bowl, 2020 -Famous Idaho Bowl, 2022 – Cotton Bowl, 2023 – Military Bowl and 2024 – Gasparilla Bowl) with the program sporting an all-time record of 7-10 in bowl games. Tulane also made the team’s third straight American Championship Game appearance in 2024.
The program sports a 41-12 record over the last four seasons.
Head Coach Jon Sumrall has been one of the most successful coaches in the country over the last four seasons with a record of 41-11, two Sun Belt Conference championships and a pair of double-digit winning streaks. He was named Sun Belt Conference Coach of Year and was twice named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year honor. Sumrall returned to Tulane after serving as the Green Wave's Co-Defensive Coordinator for three years (2012-14). In 2013, he was a crucial part of Tulane's run to the New Orleans Bowl, the program's first postseason appearance since 2002 and third since 1988. Sumrall also was named a finalist for FootballScoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year.
Next, the Tulane football team faces off against Charlotte on Nov. 29 at Yulman Stadium in the final game of the regular season at 6:30 p.m. in a game that will also be broadcasted on ESPNU.
Courtesy Tulane Athletics