Tulane Football Moves Up in the Polls
The Tulane football team is nationally ranked for the third consecutive week as the program comes at No. 21 in the Associated Press (AP) Poll and also No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll as was announced on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 30.
The program moved up after being ranked at No. 22 in the AP and No. 23 in the Coaches’ Poll last week, Nov. 23. The team is also ranked at No. 24 in the College Football Playoffs rankings that were released on Nov. 25.
The No. 21 Green Wave totaled 373 points in the most recent AP poll to place above No. 22 Arizona, No. 23 Navy, No. 24 Georgia Tech, and No. 25 Missouri. Tulane is one of three teams in the American to be ranked this week as North Texas checks in at No. 20 along with Navy at No. 23.
Tulane also garnered enough points (300) to be ranked in the top 25 in the Coaches’ Poll ahead of No. 22 Arizona, No. 23 Georgia Tech, No. 24 Tennessee, and No. 25 Navy. The program plus North Texas (No. 20) and Navy (No. 25) are the American Conference representatives in the poll.
The Tulane football team (10-2, 7-1 American) has started the 2025 season with 10 wins in the first 12 games including a pair of wins over Power 4 opponents in the regular season for the first time since 1988. The victory over Charlotte secures Tulane a tie for the lead in the conference regular season standings and a place in the American Conference Championship game for a conference record fourth straight season.
Courtesy Tulane Athletics