Tulane Football Must Overcome Unique Safety Role on Kansas State
While Tulane football is solidifying an identity on offense under a new quarterback, they face a difficult test against Kansas State in pass coverage.
The team has momentum following their 52-0 season opener victory, and while the Big 12 is a markedly different opponent than the FCS, Tulane’s shown the ability to hang with the big dogs.
Their victory in Kansas State in 2022 was the single best-game display of tackling I’ve ever seen, with Tulane’s fourth down stops sealing the victory. The 17-10 final score exemplified the struggles both offenses faced on the day.
The Wildcats' quarterback struggled as the Green Wave shut down his mobility and top back, Deuce Vaughn. This season, Avery Johnson is a more credible passer to face.
The real test for the team is how they fare against the Wildcats secondary and their unique employment of three-safety shells. Michael Pratt struggled to generate a passing game when he faced them, as evidenced by his 13 completions, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Kansas State runs a 3-3-5 base defense, with eight players in coverage. That unit returns eight starters and five of their six leading tacklers. Joe Klanderman enters his fifth season as the team’s defensive coordinator and sixth-year coaching safeties—apt for his defensive strength.
Prior to the 2021 season, Klanderman overhauled their defense, going from a four-man front to the 3-3-5 structure for the first time in his career. That structure has three safeties: strong, free, and jack safety.
Two-year starter at the role Kobe Savage, now at Oregon, described the role on Kansas State’s website last season:
"A jack is like if a 4-2-5 defense had a middle linebacker, that's what a 3-3-5 defense is for the jack," Savage said. "It's just an extra middle linebacker who can play anywhere from the boundary to the field, who can come down in the box, who can blitz, and who can play man defense. They call it a 'jack' because it's a 'jack of all trades.' You can do whatever."
A jack of all trades is otherwise known as a nightmare for opponents, especially this early in the season, with a new player in the role. Transfer Jordan Riley from Ball State is the one to watch next Saturday at Yulman Stadium.
Riley was a high school wrestler who switched from defensive tackle to defensive back, and it shows in his physicality and playmaking ability. In his last season at Ball State, he had 61 tackles, 3 TFL, eight pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.
Ultimately, he’s only going to be in his second start as a jack safety, something he’d never played anything close to in his career. That gives Tulane an opportunity to take advantage of some inexperience there—but shutting down that third jack safety will be key.
Tulane wants to establish their ground game, so they'll need to keep Riley out of reach through downfield blocking. The offense wasn’t incredibly creative with their run plays in the season opener but will have to lean on their rush attack to beat the Wildcats. The passing game will need to be sharp, smart, and focused on protecting the football.
Reading Jordan Riley’s role in three-safety shell coverage will be key for Darian Mensah, but so will opportunities to tuck it and run like Pratt. It’s then up to the team, especially the wide receivers, to get out in front and shut Riley out. The Green Wave’s path to victory against Kansas State and their scheme rests on their ability to execute cleanly and defeat a unique position at jack safety.