Tulane Football Opens Spring Practice March 9
Tulane Football released its 2026 spring practice schedule on Tuesday.
The program is scheduled to practice a total of 15 times and finishes off the spring with a scrimmage on April 18 at 9 a.m. Additional logistical information related to the scrimmage will be announced at a later date.
Tuesday, March 9 – Practice #1
Thursday, March 10 – Practice #2
Saturday, March 12 – Practice #3
Tuesday, March 14 – Practice #4
Thursday, Match 17 – Practice #5
Saturday, March 19 - Practice #6
Tuesday, March 31 - Practice #7
Thursday, April 2 - Practice #8
Saturday, April 4 - Practice #9
Tuesday, April 7 - Practice #10
Thursday, April 9 - Practice #11
Friday, April 11 - Practice #12
Tuesday, April 14 - Practice #13
Thursday, April 16 - Practice #14
Saturday, April 18 - Practice #15 (Scrimmage)
The Green Wave finished the 2025 season ranked No. 18 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. This marked only the second time in four seasons, the third since 1998, and the fourth since 1970 that the program has finished a season nationally ranked.
Tulane won the American Conference Championship, securing its second conference title in four years. With an 11-3 record, it earned its first-ever playoff appearance in school history against Ole Miss. Notably, Tulane became the first team from Louisiana to make the College Football Playoff (CFP) in the 12-team format, qualifying as the fourth-highest ranked conference champion.
The 2025 season featured 11 wins in 14 games, including two victories over Power 4 opponents—the first time since 1988. The win over North Texas (34-21) secured Tulane's second conference title in four years.
The team earned 13 All-Conference selections, including the Special Teams Player of the Year. The team's returning All-Conference players for the 2026 season includes Jack Tchienchou (safety – 1st team), TJ Smith (return specialists – 3rd team), and Jason Arredondo (designated snapper –3rd team)
Over the past four seasons, Tulane's record stands at 43-13.
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.