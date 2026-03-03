Tulane Football Opens Spring Practice March 9

Tulane Football released its 2026 spring practice schedule on Tuesday.



The program is scheduled to practice a total of 15 times and finishes off the spring with a scrimmage on April 18 at 9 a.m. Additional logistical information related to the scrimmage will be announced at a later date.



Tuesday, March 9 – Practice #1

Thursday, March 10 – Practice #2

Saturday, March 12 – Practice #3

Tuesday, March 14 – Practice #4

Thursday, Match 17 – Practice #5

Saturday, March 19 - Practice #6

Tuesday, March 31 - Practice #7

Thursday, April 2 - Practice #8

Saturday, April 4 - Practice #9

Tuesday, April 7 - Practice #10

Thursday, April 9 - Practice #11

Friday, April 11 - Practice #12

Tuesday, April 14 - Practice #13

Thursday, April 16 - Practice #14

Saturday, April 18 - Practice #15 (Scrimmage)

The Green Wave finished the 2025 season ranked No. 18 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. This marked only the second time in four seasons, the third since 1998, and the fourth since 1970 that the program has finished a season nationally ranked.



Tulane won the American Conference Championship, securing its second conference title in four years. With an 11-3 record, it earned its first-ever playoff appearance in school history against Ole Miss. Notably, Tulane became the first team from Louisiana to make the College Football Playoff (CFP) in the 12-team format, qualifying as the fourth-highest ranked conference champion.



The 2025 season featured 11 wins in 14 games, including two victories over Power 4 opponents—the first time since 1988. The win over North Texas (34-21) secured Tulane's second conference title in four years.



The team earned 13 All-Conference selections, including the Special Teams Player of the Year. The team's returning All-Conference players for the 2026 season includes Jack Tchienchou (safety – 1st team), TJ Smith (return specialists – 3rd team), and Jason Arredondo (designated snapper –3rd team)



Over the past four seasons, Tulane's record stands at 43-13.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics