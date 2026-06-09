Tulane Football General Manager, Kelly Comarda kickstarted the recruiting tsunami with a tweet Saturday night to gauge how many Class of 2027 commitments would be announced over the following hours.

The GM then followed the tweet with subsequent replies that would amalgamate into nine total commitments:

@K_Comarda on X.com

The seven following recruits are the announced commitments so far, and there may be more. So be on the lookout for more signings and updates.

A Tsunami of News

Kicking it off is Teddy Graph, a 6' 5", 220 pound tight end from Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee. His large frame already gives him a massive upside, but he's been highly recruited among D1 schools, receiving offers from National Champion Indiana and Iowa State.

The Class of 2027 graduate also plays Lacrosse, adding to his agility and nimbleness which is effective when running routes. His downfield blocking is dominant, and he takes advantage of his size to drive his opponents back. His addition will add a lot of versatility in the pass game and the run game as a dynamic pass catcher and blocker.

Following Graph is a quarterback-turned-running back in Peyton Perkins, out of Eupora High School in Mississippi. Although he spent a lot of time at QB, Perkins was a nightmare to defend when he used his legs. Perkins racked up nearly 2000-yards during his junior season and 33 total TDs.

At 6' 2", 190-pounds, Perkins is extremely athletic with a ton of upside. His high school highlights consist of plays with him hurdling opponents, sidestepping tackles, and breaking them. He was a force to be reckoned with on the ground, and we're excited to see how he'll continue to improve.

They're Still Coming...

Even with two promising talents down, there were five recruits to go. Next to announce his commitment was Alpine, Alabama native, Kavarris Duncan. Tulane beat sixteen other teams to the punch on this defensive lineman, including other D1 schools like UConn, James Madison, South Florida, South Alabama, and Georgia State.

Standing at 6'1", 290-pounds, Duncan can cause a lot of disruption in the A-Gap as a tackle, especially in the run game. Duncan also saw snaps lined up on the edge, and using his speed. He was able to blow past offensive tackles to heavily disrupt plays. Despite his size, Duncan is deceptively quick and can chase down running backs out of the back field. His moves are explosive off the line and he practically lives in the back field.

The ensuing commitment would come from New Orleans' own St. Augustine. Ray'Quan Williams is ranked as a three-star recruit out of the Class of 2027, and he ranks as the 103rd wide receiver in the country and the 23rd best recruit in Louisiana on 24/7 Composite.

Williams tallied 31 catches for 647-yards and 7 TDs, an explosive playmaker that can do anything with the ball in his hands. At 6' 1", 163-pounds, his blazing speed, quick feet, and sure hands provide trust in a QB when they're targeting Williams.

Next up, Anquan Jackson, hailing from South Jones High School in Ellisville, Mississippi. Jackson is extremely fast, running a 4.3 40-yard dash as a running back and tallying over 1300-yards from scrimmage during his junior season, which still didn't match his sophomore season, when he rushed for 1,191-yards and tallied over 1400-yards from scrimmage.

Jackson is going to be a robust addition to the Tulane offense, adding an effective playmaker in space as a running back, and an explosive pass catcher that creates mismatches in coverage.

Almost.. There…

The last two recruits that have been announced so far for the Green Wave came at 9:37 on June 7th: Louisiana grown Jackson Shaw out of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge. The offensive tackle stands at a tall 6'6, 260 pounds with an 80" vertical.

His high school tape shows great athleticism in the way he works to the second level. He has good technique gets his feet under him really well during pass pro snaps. His tall frame and stature made him a lane opener in his ability to man-handle his opponents to wherever he willed. It's also worth mentioning that he saw quite a few snaps at defensive end as well, just something to keep in the back of our mind.

Just 31 minutes after Shaw's announcement, Tulane acquired yet another speedster in James Tyson. Tyson is another Louisiana native, this time hailing from LaPlace at St. Charles Catholic High School. He's a 6 foot, 180 pound corner that can fly. Tyson runs a 4.32 40 and a 10.6 100m dash as a junior, and his tall frame, great speed, good break, and quick hips make him a nightmare for receivers to shake.

Two Former Greenies Sign into the AFC

On May 12th, former Tulane tight end, Johnny Pascuzzi signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Pascuzzi was a 2025 transfer from Iowa and caught 12 passes for 158-yards and a touchdown last year before being signed. The Kansas native is currently active on the roster and is listed as the fifth-string tight end on the depth chart.

Four weeks later on June 2nd, the Houston Texans announced they were signing Greenie offensive tackle, Derrick Graham. Graham transferred from Texas A&M in 2024 and was a strong foundation in the Green Wav offensive line. He's currently listed as active, and he's the fourth-string left tackle on the depth chart.

As other commitments are announced, we will update you.