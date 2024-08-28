Tulane Football Releases Depth Chart Showing Potential Starting QB
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall said it was highly unlikely he would name a starting quarterback before Thursday’s home opener with Southeastern Louisiana.
Looking at the Green Wave’s first depth chart of the season, which was circulated on social media on Wednesday night, he appears to be true to his word.
The top of the depth chart feature the dreaded ‘Or’ next to each quarterback.
At the top was Darian Mensah, followed by Ty Thompson and then Kai Horton.
If one was to read anything into the depth chart it’s that the three quarterbacks were not listed in alphabetical order by either first or last name.
Is that an indication that Mensah might go first against the Lions? That would be an interesting choice.
Mensah redshirted last year and hasn’t thrown an official collegiate pass. But, he has seen a majority of reps with the first team offense in recent practices, per Sumrall. That could simply have been the coaching staff working to get Mensah caught up.
He said to reporters earlier this week that Horton and Thompson took the majority of the reps with the first-team in the spring.
But, Horton and Thompson have more experience than Mensah.
Horton has waited his turn as Michael Pratt’s backup and has gotten time on the field, including starting for the Green Wave last year against Ole Miss. Horton has thrown for 824 career yards in college.
Thompson has more time in college than Mensah, too, but not as much playing time as Horton.
Thompson threw for 456 yards in three seasons at Oregon, where he was stuck behind future first-round NFL pick Bo Nix. Then, after Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel transferred in, Thompson transferred out.
Sumrall said he’s not playing the intrigue game with the position. He believes he has three quarterbacks he can win with. Facing a team like Southeastern Louisiana, one that won three games last year, gives the former Tulane defensive coordinator a chance to play all three and see which one fits best in live game situations.
He said the expectation shouldn’t be seeing all three every week.
“Moving forward I’m not looking to figure out how can we play three quarterbacks in every game all year,” Sumrall.
After the Green Wave face the Lions, they will get 10 days off before hosting Kansas State in a rematch of a game Tulane won two years ago on the road. That contest will be the Green Wave’s most significant test before American Athletic Conference action starts.