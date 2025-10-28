Tulane Football’s Alec Clark Named to Ray Guy Award Watch List
Tulane punter Alec Clark was recently named to the 2025 Ray Guy Award Watch List. The award is given annually to the FBS college punter of the year.
Clark is second in the conference and fifteenth nationally with his average of 46.4 yards per punt on his 26 attempts. He has five kicks of 50+ with a long of 70 yards. Clark has also placed eight kicks inside the 20.
He is one of 10 candidates that was added to the watch list this week.
Ray Guy Award
The Ray Guy Award - named for football's premier punter - honors the nation's best collegiate punter in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy. Among the statistics used to identify the winner are net punting average, percentage of punts inside the 20-yard line, and percentage of punts not returned, with particular emphasis placed on net punting average.
The Ray Guy Award is a member of the National College Football Association (NCFAA).
Courtesy Tulane Athletics