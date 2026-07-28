Tulane Football’s Historic 2026 Class

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2026 marks an important year for Tulane recruiting, as TU managed to pull two four-star recruits for the first time ever. Joining these recruits are 18 other transfers from all over the country, with two of them coming from the Boot.

Games Are Won in the Trenches

Both four stars belong in the trenches. A 92-rated interior offensive lineman in Tylan George and an 89-rated defensive lineman in Jordyn Crites.

George is only one of two athletes from the Boot in this class, as he hails from West Monroe High School in north Louisiana. Spending his senior year at right guard, we expect more of the same as he stands at 6’3", 310 pounds. His good frame and massive size lead to his dominance in the trenches. George contains deceptive athleticism, pulling really well in run blocking and pass pro snaps.

His pass protection goes without saying, though. After starting all 11 games for WMHS, George allowed zero sacks across all snaps. His massive size makes him an immovable object on the line, and it makes him an unstoppable force when getting to the second level.

Crites is from Friendswood, Texas, and what follows is nothing but an athletic specimen. Standing at a giant 6'6", 255 pounds, Crites is an intimidating presence on the line. His size and strength show physical dominance in all aspects in the tackle box.

Whether it's rushing the passer on the edge or swimming around his block against the run, Crites is so massive that it provides an insurmountable challenge for opposing blockers to overcome. His size and athleticism allows Crites to make his home in the backfield, but Jordyn is an incredible compliment to Tylan, and they'll prove to be important assets for the future of this program.

As of right now, there's no say in how much these guys will see the field since they are incoming freshmen, but we're sure these guys will make their impact felt when the time comes.

If the QB Competition Wasn't Hard Already...

Following these historic recruits is yet another name to throw into the starting QB pot, and it's also a name Coach Hall has hinted at being the next Michael Pratt/Darian Mensah. His name is Trace Johnson, and he managed to insert himself into the competition this past Spring.

Prior to turning heads at the Spring Showcase, Johnson came from Santa Margarita Catholic in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. Praised as a three-star recruit, Johnson is on the smaller side for a QB, standing at 6 foot flat and 180 pounds. What Johnson lacks in size, however, he more than makes up for in his poise in the pocket.

Johnson looks comfortable and confident with his feet set, and his accuracy and poise when scrambling under duress is just as impressive. He keeps his eyes downfield while being quick on his feet. He's decisive and confident in the pocket, and it's clear that a lot of preparation and care goes into his game. He has great football IQ, fooling defenders with his eyes and throwing with anticipation.

As a pure passer, Trace Johnson is as good as they get, so watch for his name this Thursday when On SI Tulane goes in-depth on the QB competition.

Notable Mentions...

The 2026 high school recruiting class is at 20 total commitments, but these players' presence isn't usually felt until a year or two after they enroll in their freshman year. This gives them a year to build some muscle and gain an even deeper understanding of the game and the system in which the team runs.

The previously mentioned players are the ones we think will make the biggest impact immediately. Obviously, there's more to come with Fall Camp, as a lot of these kids haven't enrolled into school just yet, but we're excited nonetheless. We feel the following are noteworthy names that you should look out for this Fall.

Safety Myrone Jean is out of Lake Wales, Florida as a three-star recruit. Jean has incredible speed and athleticism that gives him hit-stick qualities. His ball-hawking trait allows him to turn the game on its head on any given play. Jean is 6'4", 178 and is unbelievably strong.

With a year of developement and knowledge of TU's system, Jean might turning into a Kam Chancellor type of safety for Tulane's defense.

Tight end Colby Simpson claims Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, California as home. He's a 6'5", 222 pound behemoth, and he's ranked as a three-star on Rivals. This kind of size and athleticism is exactly what Coach Hall wants, and we're sure he'll work his way onto the field one way or another.

Gary Hadley Junior is an 88-rated three-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He's got outstanding hands with an ability to catch in traffic and exceptional yards after catch potential. Hadley is hard to bring down on top of his good speed and athleticism. He can take the top off the defense just as easily as shaking a defender out of his boots with the ability to climb the ladder and make the catch.

The Rest of 2026

Below is the list of the rest of the recruits on the Fall roster:

Name Position High School Andre Amos Jr. IOL Germantown (TN) Chan Lumpkin LB Taylor County Zach Dresch LB Cheshire Academy Nick Witherspoon IOL Central Tuscaloosa Keyshaun Coleman WR Germantown (MS) Aiden Hill OT Berryhill Orion Saunders S Middlesex School AJ Westfield DL Cleveland (TN) Lawrence Moton S Veterans (GA) Cayden Dees DL Montgomery Catholic Prep Dylan Brasher LB Dripping Springs Brooks Moore P Cook County Jake Randle RB Isidore Newman

Tulane offensive line signee Deontavis Cooper passed away in a tragic, single-car accident in May of this year.