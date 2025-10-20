Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Football’s Retzlaff Honored By the American Conference

The senior signal caller has been named to the Weekly Honor Roll list by the league.

Doug Joubert

The Tulane football team saw redshirt senior quarterback Jake Retzlaff recognized by the American Conference on the weekly honor roll, the league office announced following the eighth week of action.

Retzlaff completed 22 of 29 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns and added 62 rushing yards and a rushing score in a 24-17 win against Army. He led the game-tying drive with 1:54 remaining in the game and then drove the team down the field to score the winning touchdown with just :27 seconds remaining.

The selection makes it 10 times that a Tulane football player has been honored by the league office this season. It is Retzlaff's four time to be recognized by the Conference this season.

Tulane Weekly American Honors

Sept. 1 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week
Sept. 1 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Sept. 1 – Javion White – Weekly Honor Roll
Sept. 15 – Jake Retzlaff – Offensive Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Santana Hopper – Defensive Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Alec Clark – Special Teams Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Javin Gordon – Weekly Honor Roll
Oct. 13 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week
Oct. 13 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Oct. 20 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll

Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

