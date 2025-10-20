Tulane Football’s Retzlaff Honored By the American Conference
The Tulane football team saw redshirt senior quarterback Jake Retzlaff recognized by the American Conference on the weekly honor roll, the league office announced following the eighth week of action.
Retzlaff completed 22 of 29 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns and added 62 rushing yards and a rushing score in a 24-17 win against Army. He led the game-tying drive with 1:54 remaining in the game and then drove the team down the field to score the winning touchdown with just :27 seconds remaining.
The selection makes it 10 times that a Tulane football player has been honored by the league office this season. It is Retzlaff's four time to be recognized by the Conference this season.
Tulane Weekly American Honors
Sept. 1 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week
Sept. 1 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Sept. 1 – Javion White – Weekly Honor Roll
Sept. 15 – Jake Retzlaff – Offensive Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Santana Hopper – Defensive Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Alec Clark – Special Teams Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Javin Gordon – Weekly Honor Roll
Oct. 13 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week
Oct. 13 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Oct. 20 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Courtesy Tulane Athletics and the American Conferenc