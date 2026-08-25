Tulane Football Schedule Breakdown: Charlotte
Tulane Football Schedule 2026
Week 1 - at Duke, September 5
Week 2 - South Alabama, September 12
Week 3 - at Kansas State, September 19
Week 4 - Southern Miss, September 26
Week 5 - OPEN DATE, October 3
Week 6 - at Army, October 10
Week 7 - Memphis, October 16
Week 8 - UTSA, October 24
Week 9 - at Charlotte, October 30
Week 10 - Tulsa, November 7
Week 11 - at Rice, November 14
Week 12 - North Texas, November 21
Week 13 - at South Florida, November 27
Sign up for the weekly On Si Tulane Newsletter here.
After a tough and meaningful first two weeks of conference play, TU will take a second trip to North Carolina, this time to Charlotte.
Tulane dominated Charlotte last year in a 27-0 shutout to close the season. Although the timing of the game may be different, TU will be looking for a similar result this year.
Bottom of the American
After winning the MAC in 2024, head coach Tim Albin signed on as the head coach for the Charlotte 49er football program.
His first year at the helm wasn’t good at all, as he led his team to a 1-11 record and a winless record in conference play. Needless to say, something needs to change this year if Charlotte wants to have a worthwhile season.
Unfortunately, Charlotte didn’t get better in the transfer portal, as they sit at a net negative of -9, losing 30 and only gaining 21 through the portal.
Some quality additions in IOL and Penn State transfer, J’ven Williams and Cincinnati transfer, RB Chance Williams help the offense’s case, but a small transfer class with the same staff as last year make the transfers look more like patchwork than a solution.
A Nice Break
Of course, TU must take this game as seriously as any other, and with the right preparation, this game should be a breeze for this team.
This game also presents the Wave with a nice beginning to a four week stretch that Tulane should come out with at least three wins.
Following the trip to Charlotte is a home bout against Tulsa (13th in American in 2025) before traveling to Rice (11th). To top off the four week stretch is North Texas, who’s missing their star QB from last year in Drew Mestemaker and their head coach, Eric Morris, who both left for Oklahoma State.
If Tulane manages to take care of buisiness during the first few weeks of conference play, they should be set up for success for the rest of the season. Of course, they’ll still have to worry about USF at the end of the year, but an undefeated or one-loss conference record wouldn’t be a terrible thing to walk into USF with.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Colin has been following football for over a decade. Growing up supporting LSU naturally led him to be a massive Saints fan. He is a regular guest on the Ball Don’t Lie podcast on WBOK-AM in New Orleans as well as Apple Podcasts, where they discuss the NFL, College Football, and the NBA.