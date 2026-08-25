Tulane Football Schedule Breakdown: Charlotte

Tulane Football Schedule 2026

Week 1 - at Duke, September 5

Week 2 - South Alabama, September 12

Week 3 - at Kansas State, September 19

Week 4 - Southern Miss, September 26

Week 5 - OPEN DATE, October 3

Week 6 - at Army, October 10

Week 7 - Memphis, October 16

Week 8 - UTSA, October 24

Week 9 - at Charlotte, October 30

Week 10 - Tulsa, November 7

Week 11 - at Rice, November 14

Week 12 - North Texas, November 21

Week 13 - at South Florida, November 27

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After a tough and meaningful first two weeks of conference play, TU will take a second trip to North Carolina, this time to Charlotte.

Tulane dominated Charlotte last year in a 27-0 shutout to close the season. Although the timing of the game may be different, TU will be looking for a similar result this year.

Bottom of the American

After winning the MAC in 2024, head coach Tim Albin signed on as the head coach for the Charlotte 49er football program.

His first year at the helm wasn’t good at all, as he led his team to a 1-11 record and a winless record in conference play. Needless to say, something needs to change this year if Charlotte wants to have a worthwhile season.

Unfortunately, Charlotte didn’t get better in the transfer portal, as they sit at a net negative of -9, losing 30 and only gaining 21 through the portal.

Some quality additions in IOL and Penn State transfer, J’ven Williams and Cincinnati transfer, RB Chance Williams help the offense’s case, but a small transfer class with the same staff as last year make the transfers look more like patchwork than a solution.

A Nice Break

Of course, TU must take this game as seriously as any other, and with the right preparation, this game should be a breeze for this team.

This game also presents the Wave with a nice beginning to a four week stretch that Tulane should come out with at least three wins.

Following the trip to Charlotte is a home bout against Tulsa (13th in American in 2025) before traveling to Rice (11th). To top off the four week stretch is North Texas, who’s missing their star QB from last year in Drew Mestemaker and their head coach, Eric Morris, who both left for Oklahoma State.

If Tulane manages to take care of buisiness during the first few weeks of conference play, they should be set up for success for the rest of the season. Of course, they’ll still have to worry about USF at the end of the year, but an undefeated or one-loss conference record wouldn’t be a terrible thing to walk into USF with.