Tulane Football Star’s Path to Tennessee Titans Proves Value of Special Teams
Former Tulane football star Jha'Quan Jackson made the Tennessee Titans 53-man roster as their starting punt returner, displaying his value on special teams.
Head coach Brian Callahan confirmed this on 104.5 The Zone radio on Monday, noting that while the starting role wasn't set in stone, Jackson earned the nod. ESPN's Turron Davenport solidifed this when he reported Wednesday that Tyler Boyd was named an emergency option behind Jackson.
It's an incredible trajectory for the sixth-round rookie who made the most of his time in Mobile, Al. at the Reese's Senior Bowl. He earned a late invite after missing the last few games at Tulane due to an ankle injury. Jackson was focused, sharper in his breaks, locked in at a level I hadn't seen prior, and flashed as a returner.
Jackson was dynamic on special teams for Tulane, and a top target for quarterback Michael Pratt, who recently landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jackson returned 58 punts in five seasons with the Green Wave, with a career average of 11.4 yards per punt return, and 12.2 per return his final season. He had an electric career-long 90-yard touchdown on a punt return against the Memphis Tigers in 2022.
With all the changes to NFL kickoffs, Jackson can focus on the returns he knows best, unaffected by the new rules. But his play as a receiver can't be discounted. In what was Tulane's best offensive outing of 2023, Jackson had a season-high two receiving touchdowns and 106 receiving yards against South Alabama.
Jackson finished his Tulane career with 105 receptions for 1,679 yards and 17 touchdowns. His career-long 87-yard touchdown came on the biggest stage in the Cotton Bowl. Jackson has prowess out of the backfield. He rushed 5 plays for 51 yards last season.
Special teams harbor hidden yardage and can be an equalizer. It's one of the most viable paths to the NFL for rookies, particularly later-round picks hoping to make the final roster cuts. Jackson showed how it's done.
When I spoke to Jackson on the phone in January prior to the Senior Bowl, he sounded like he'd grown up five years since the season ended – and that's not a knock to his prior maturity. There's no better example of character than Jackson, who stayed after games to clean up the locker room on his own. He was the player who spoke with media the morning following Willie Fritz's departure to Houston. He was the first player to introduce himself to me in my first season as Tulane's sideline reporter.
He took the time to learn the entire background of his wide receivers coach at the Senior Bowl, Connor Senger, Arizona Cardinals assistant quarterback's coach. Rattling off Senger's stops as offensive coordinator and the names of his nephews, Jackson was laser focused.
Jackson explained how he was working on the breaks at the top of his routes and eliminating steps to get separation, crucial in the NFL. When the ball's in his hands, he's just explosive. He's also willing to self-evaluate and better himself daily. He sat down with his Tulane coaches and went over his strengths and weaknesses, one of those being body catches. He now trusts his hands.
His dream, though he wouldn't say it, was always to reunite with who he calls a brother, Tyjae Spears, in Tennessee. But Jackson knew it was a business, and also knew there was no I in team, willing to play whatever role he was called upon.
That role, thanks to his mindset, is now the starting punt returner for the Tennessee Titans.