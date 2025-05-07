Tulane Football Star Relishes Opportunity To Play for NFL Team He Rooted For
The NFL draft process leaves choice out of the hands of all college football players looking to carry their dream on to the next level.
For undrafted free agents, they perhaps gain a bit more agency in electing to choose a destination more mutually.
They may choose an organization for a variety of reasons, including fit, but it’s always more special when it’s the NFL team that the player grew up rooting for in his own backyard.
Patrick Jenkins' Dreams Coming True With New Orleans Saints
That was the case with Tulane Green Wave star defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins, who landed his shot with a rookie camp invite from the New Orleans Saints.
Jenkins spoke with WWL Sports about memories growing up from when the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV.
“I probably was around second and third grade,” Jenkins said. “They won the Super Bowl. I remember that everyone in my neighborhood came outside, screaming and popping fireworks. I remember they had the parade when we were off from school.”
15 years later, Jenkins found himself with the chance to play for his favorite team that his entire family grew up fans of.
“Everybody was just calling me,” Jenkins said. “Everybody in my neighborhood was happy. My dad is a big Saints fan. My mom was a Saints fan. My brother is a big Saints fan. Just a wonderful opportunity just to be in my hometown. It is going to be a wonderful experience, so I'm just ready to make the most of it."
Jenkins mentioned his mother, Quindolyn, who passed away last October in the middle of the Green Wave’s football season. When he hits the familiar field in Metairie, he’ll be honoring her memory.
“I remember her coming outside with me, throwing the football with me at three years old outside in the yard,” Jenkins said. “She's racing me with a football. I just remember things like that. She's always my number one fan. She's always been very supportive. She has always been there for me. I know she'll want me to continue. Even though adversity happened, I get down, but I know she'll be like, Nah, don't get down. Just keep going. It's not over yet. You’re going to make it through. So, I just keep going. That's all I tell myself. I hear in the back of my head just saying, Just keep going.”
While Jenkins has his shot with a camp invite, he admits to having a bit of a chip on his shoulder after going undrafted.
He led Tulane in sacks and tackles for loss over the last three seasons and was responsible for one of the most memorable plays in team history with the game-altering safety that beat the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl.
Jenkins is only fueled by the adversity that ultimately led to him having an opportunity to realize his dreams at the NFL level.