Tulane Football Transfer Portal Review Part Two: How They’ll Fit

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Tuesday’s look into Tulane’s transfer portal spoils was just the beginning. Now, we’ll look into how these players fit into Will Hall’s scheme and what these players mean for their respective position groups.

As a whole, we believe Tulane has done a great job at recruiting in the portal, and they've pulled quite a haul during the time in which they were given. Totaling eighteen transfers this portal season, Tulane looks to add essential pieces to contribute to a new system under Coach Hall.

What Can We Expect?

We anticipate a run-first style of offense, utilizing the deep running back room and any legs they can find in the QB room to confuse the defense. This sets up the play-action, freeing up the speedy play-makers on the outside that are spread across the offense.

Zeon Chriss-Gremillion transferred from Houston, and has shown some promise in the heated QB battle. What he contributes the most to this offense, though, is his legs. His ability to escape, improvise, and run is what's most important to his game and to Tulane's offense. Jake Retzlaff was essential last year in the offense, and if Zeon gets the starting job, we expect more of the same from him.

Will Hall is known for his love for tight ends, both blocking and receiving, and how he uses them in his offense. Whether it’s in run-blocking, pass-pro, or breaking free in play-action scenarios. The idea of utilizing the TE has not only been prevalent in their transfer portal recruiting, but in their high school recruiting as well.

With that kind of emphasis on tight ends, it makes sense as to why Tulane would go out and get Old Dominion tight end, Dawson Johnson and Duke transfer Vance Bolyard.

Johnson excels in the blocking game, using his speed and great strength to get to the next level to dominate smaller-body guys. His speed adds to his offensive versatility, allowing him to line up anywhere on the field, creating mismatches in the slot which is safety-netted with great hands.

Bolyard is another massive body to add to the physicality of the trenches. Standing at 6'5", 240 pounds, the North Carolina native is a gigantic frame that excels in run blocking. He has special teams experience from Duke, and his raw athleticism creates mismatches in coverage. The Duke transfer has a lot to contribute to the Wave offense, especially in the run game.

Rumblin’ and Tumblin’

Using the tight ends helps in the run blocking game, allowing guys like Jaylin Lucas and DJ Dugar Jr. to do what they want out of the backfield. The running back room is already one of the deepest backfields in the American, with familiar faces, Maurice Turner and Jamauri McClure backing them up as well. Turner will likely start after what he showed in Spring, but we see all of these guys lining up anywhere on the field.

Lucas embodies that versatility more than anyone else on the roster, however. His play-making ability contributes to his special teams excellence, he'll likely return punts this season, so we'd expect maybe a return or two to the house. McClure and Turner will likely duke out for first team RB reps, but we could see Dugar Jr. getting third down and goal-line reps as well.

Rounding out the running back room is Mississippi State transfer, Johnnie Daniels. Daniels rushed for 584-yards and four touchdowns during his time as a Bulldog, and that SEC production is good news for an already bustling RB room. His tough, between the tackles style of running will contribute greatly to this offense, providing the Wave with a solid power back to give the room good depth.

In the Trenches

Helping these guys along the line are transfers, Ryan Mickow and Gavin Marks. Mickow was an All-State player and State Champion in high school. When he got to Boston College, his previous school, he'd contribute mostly on special teams during field goal and PAT scenarios. His massive frame at 6'7", 311 pounds puts him at the tackle position, and his good strength adds good depth to the o-line.

Gavin Marks, an FCS All-American Freshman who balled out during his first season with Mercer, is a promising talent with proven ability at the FCS level. Marks didn't allow a single sack at center in 634 snaps in 10 games last year. Marks was also an All-State as a senior in high school, and has a history of staying healthy, which is a gift nowadays with offensive linemen, given the physicality of the position.

Firing on All Cylinders

The previously mentioned Jaylin Lucas won't just see special teams and running back reps. We'll likely see him line up in the slot and run routes out of the backfield to create mismatches with opposing linebackers and safeties. His small size and good speed will make him hard to catch, and he'll be even harder to tackle.

Helping him out wide is Destyn "Fat" Hill from LSU, who managed to emerge as the potential WR1 heading into 2026. He had a rough beginning to the Spring, but he found his rhythm quickly after, finding great connections during the latter half of Spring.

TU also snagged Bredell Richardson of Central Florida and Gabe Daniels from Syracuse, who add great upside to this WR room. Richardson comes from a four-star background in high school, and was ranked as a three-star as a recruit. He adds great depth in his ability to run sharp routes and great hands. Daniels himself adds more speed and explosiveness to a room that seemed like a nuclear bomb already.

Defense Wins Championships

Based on the offensive and defensive stategies Coach Hall will employ, we expect TU to want to completely control the game. It’ll mean holding the ball as long as you can and playing great defense to keep the ball out of the opponents' hands.

With that in mind, we turn our heads to the other side of the ball. Taking a look at the defense, you probably have the most comfortable part of Tulane's team (aside from the RB room). The defense as a whole has largely stayed the same in terms of quality. Returning key players like Jack Tchienchou and E'zaiah Shine give us reassurance and trust in the secondary, while adding corners like Macho Stevenson and Justin Agu makes us even more encouraged.

Stevenson hails from a defensive powerhouse in Texas Tech, and Agu was on the up and up during his last season at Louisville, and we're curious to see what more he has in him. But most of all what these guys add, is security in the passing game and run support. Hall is looking for guys who can tackle in open space, every great defense rarely misses a tackle when they're on an island, and what these guys give us is assurance in the open field.

Being able to do that contributes so much to the run defense, and when you can't run the ball at all, you become one-dimensional. The corners couldn't do it themselves, though, as Jack Tchienchou and Kevin Adams III will back them up. Unfortunately, TU didn't pick up any safeties through the portal, but we're not upset that they didn't, as it was one of the lesser needed positions at the time.

The Front Seven

What's most likely the most essential piece of the Wave's smothering defense is their front seven. Reshad Sterling, Ed Smith IV, and Jordan McAllister reinforce the defensive line, while Dalton Hughes backs up the linebacking core.

All three linemen add great depth, while Sterling adds youth and potential and Smith adds experience and great strength. The trenches are where the defensive battles are won. Holding your line, setting the edge, and getting off your block are essential to success, these guys ensure these things happen.

Hughes adds more brains and brawn to the linebacker room. Along with the former, he adds more experience, as he came with previously mentioned Smith from South Alabama. What intrigues us the most, however, is his ability in pass rush. Hughes was the Jags' second highest-graded pass rusher last year. He'll likely come out in 3-4 formation looks, looking to get around the outside and get to the QB.

These transfers add not just crucial pieces to the offense and defense, but effective playmakers that are good on their own. The transfers fit into Tulane's scheme and direction well, but we'll have to see their execution week one.