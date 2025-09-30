Tulane Footballer Named to Watch List for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year
Tulane senior wide receiver Bryce Bohannon has been named to the Watch List for the ninth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year.
Bohanon, a senior wide receiver from Conway, Arkansas, ranks second on the team this season with 14 catches and is placed third on the squad with 160 receiving yards. In his Tulane career, Bohanon has totaled 38 catches for 475 yards.
A Select Few Named to the List, including Tulane's Bohannon
The watch list group includes 67 of the nation’s top leaders in college football. Nominated by their schools, the members of the watch list have all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field. Twenty semifinalists will be selected by a subset of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Selection Committee and announced on Tues., Oct. 14. Three finalists will then be named for the award on Monday, Dec. 15. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on April 16.
The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award is presented annually to the FBS college football player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field. The award honors the type of exemplary character and commitment to community, family and teammates demonstrated by Jason Witten, the 2012 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year and one of the most prominent role models in the game.
The History of the Jason Witten Award
The first eight awards were presented to UCF’s Shaquem Griffin, Wisconsin’s D’Cota Dixon, Tennessee’s Trey Smith, Texas’s Sam Ehlinger, Kentucky’s Josh Paschal, Pitt’s Deslin Alexandre, Virginia’s Mike Hollins, and Kentucky’s J.J. Weaver.
The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Jason Witten’s SCORE Foundation, the official charity of Jason and his wife Michelle. You can learn more about the Jason Witten Foundation and its various charities by going to their website.