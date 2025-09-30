Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Footballer Named to Watch List for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

Tulane senior wide receiver is named to prestigious list, honoring contributions by college football players both on and off the field.

Doug Joubert

Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award Logo
Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award Logo / Jason Witten Award Website
Tulane senior wide receiver Bryce Bohannon has been named to the Watch List for the ninth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year.

Bohanon, a senior wide receiver from Conway, Arkansas, ranks second on the team this season with 14 catches and is placed third on the squad with 160 receiving yards. In his Tulane career, Bohanon has totaled 38 catches for 475 yards.

A Select Few Named to the List, including Tulane's Bohannon

The watch list group includes 67 of the nation’s top leaders in college football. Nominated by their schools, the members of the watch list have all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field. Twenty semifinalists will be selected by a subset of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Selection Committee and announced on Tues., Oct. 14. Three finalists will then be named for the award on Monday, Dec. 15. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on April 16.

The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award is presented annually to the FBS college football player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field. The award honors the type of exemplary character and commitment to community, family and teammates demonstrated by Jason Witten, the 2012 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year and one of the most prominent role models in the game.

The History of the Jason Witten Award

The first eight awards were presented to UCF’s Shaquem Griffin, Wisconsin’s D’Cota Dixon, Tennessee’s Trey Smith, Texas’s Sam Ehlinger, Kentucky’s Josh Paschal, Pitt’s Deslin Alexandre, Virginia’s Mike Hollins, and Kentucky’s J.J. Weaver.

The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Jason Witten’s SCORE Foundation, the official charity of Jason and his wife Michelle. You can learn more about the Jason Witten Foundation and its various charities by going to their website.

DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

