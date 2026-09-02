Tulane Frosh Receiver Arrested, What That means to the TU Corps

Sign up for the weekly On Si Tulane Newsletter here.

The Tulane football program got some bad news this weekend, and it has nothing to do with an injury.

Redshirt Freshman Antwaun Parham was arrested Sunday and charged with Battery on Dating Partner involving strangulation, as first reported on NOLA.com. Parham was booked in the Orleans Parish Prison and released on a $5,000 bond.

According to the arrest report, Tulane police responded to a dorm after a caller reported hearing a couple arguing and what sounded like objects breaking. Parham allegedly told officers he had argued with his girlfriend before she left.

Police later spoke with the woman at an area hospital, where she alleged Parham grabbed her shirt and strangled her until she could not breathe. Officers documented a bruise on her neck and bleeding from her lower lip. The woman told police that their argument got out of hand, and she did not believe he intended to seriously hurt her.

Parham turned himself in and was booked into the Orleans Justice Center before making bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 21.As a condition of his bond, Parham was ordered to participate in the court's domestic violence monitoring program. A compliance hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Tulane University released this statement:

The safety of our community is our top priority. We are aware of reports regarding the arrest of a student-athlete and are closely monitoring the situation. We take allegations of this nature very seriously, and the student-athlete will be suspended from all football-related activities pending investigation.

What This Means for This Football Team

Though this will affect the Tulane depth chart, the true complications will be how it will affect this Tulane team just three days away from its season opener against Duke.

On SI Tulane Analysis

Athletes talk about "brotherhood" and how important it is for them to stand together as brothers. Linebacker Dickson Agu alluded to that yesterday in his media interviews.

Though it is important to rally around a player when they are in need of love, teammates should also make sure other people affected by this incident do not go unnoticed. Team representatives should reach out, as soon as legally possible, and make sure the alleged victim is okay. Not because a teammate is accused (he is innocent until proven guilty), but instead as a group of people who aspouse love as a tenet of their team's relationships with each other and others outside the program.

We will be talking to head coach Will Hall today about this and the Duke game. He probably not be able to speak on the incident itself, but we are interested to see how his team is handling the situation.