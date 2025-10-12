Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Gets Votes for Both Top-25 Polls in the Week 8 Balloting

After being ignored by the media voters and getting almost the bare minimum from the coaches, the Green Wave football team has convinced a few more folks they are worthy of at least a mention.

Doug Joubert

The weekly football polls were released on Sunday and some shuffling was accomplished as teams moved up and down. Tulane, which received a handful of votes last week in the coaches poll got some love from both this week.

Associated Press Top-25 Sees Movement

The AP polling saw some movement in the Top-25. Ohio State remained #1 with Miami a steady #2. Indiana jumped four spots to #3. Texas A&M climbed a notch to #4. And Ole Miss slipped to #5 after their unsteady victory over Washington State.

For American Conference teams, South Florida leapt five notches all the way to #19 after their shellacking of previously unbeaten North Texas. Memphis bumped up a notch, even with their open date, to #22. Of the Top-25 teams, the Tigers are the lowest ranked team that is still unbeaten. Navy is still receiving votes, getting 11, but not enough to enter the Top-25. Tulane had two media people thinking they should be ranked.

USA Today Top-25

The USA Today Coaches Poll is identical in its top five slots: Ohio State, Miami, Indiana, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.

American Conference teams fared better in this voting. Despite not playing this past weekend, Memphis vaulted five spots to the #20 position. South Florida made its first appearance in the Coaches rankings, jumping up six notches to #23. Both Navy and Tulane were impressing the football gurus voting in the USA Today polling: the Midshipmen garnered 43 tallies while Tulane received 17 votes, both getting more than last week.

This week, the Tulane Green Wave are back at home, entertaining the Black Knights of Army. The two tangle on Saturday, October 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Yulman Stadium.

DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

