Tulane Gets Votes for Both Top-25 Polls in the Week 8 Balloting
The weekly football polls were released on Sunday and some shuffling was accomplished as teams moved up and down. Tulane, which received a handful of votes last week in the coaches poll got some love from both this week.
Associated Press Top-25 Sees Movement
The AP polling saw some movement in the Top-25. Ohio State remained #1 with Miami a steady #2. Indiana jumped four spots to #3. Texas A&M climbed a notch to #4. And Ole Miss slipped to #5 after their unsteady victory over Washington State.
For American Conference teams, South Florida leapt five notches all the way to #19 after their shellacking of previously unbeaten North Texas. Memphis bumped up a notch, even with their open date, to #22. Of the Top-25 teams, the Tigers are the lowest ranked team that is still unbeaten. Navy is still receiving votes, getting 11, but not enough to enter the Top-25. Tulane had two media people thinking they should be ranked.
USA Today Top-25
The USA Today Coaches Poll is identical in its top five slots: Ohio State, Miami, Indiana, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.
American Conference teams fared better in this voting. Despite not playing this past weekend, Memphis vaulted five spots to the #20 position. South Florida made its first appearance in the Coaches rankings, jumping up six notches to #23. Both Navy and Tulane were impressing the football gurus voting in the USA Today polling: the Midshipmen garnered 43 tallies while Tulane received 17 votes, both getting more than last week.
This week, the Tulane Green Wave are back at home, entertaining the Black Knights of Army. The two tangle on Saturday, October 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Yulman Stadium.