Tulane Getting Votes for Both Top-25 Polls, but.....
Once again, the Tulane Green Wave find themselves inching up both voting polls, but the Wave footballers aren't getting enough adoration to get into the upper echelon of the voting.
USA Today Coaches Poll Sees Green Wave Upward Movement
In its poll of 65-coaches from around the nation, the top-10 teams in the USA Today poll remained the same, with Ohio State taking what has become the norm at the top spot, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia.
The two American Conference teams in the USA-Today Top-25 are Navy, who bumped up three slots to #23, and Memphis, which jumped eleven notches to slip in at #25. South Florida dropped completely out of the top spots after being #20 last week after their loss to Memphis, though they still received some nods. Tulane got 65 votes, South Florida gets 24, and North Texas 11.
Tulane coach Jon Sumrall is one of those on the 65-member committee. Interesting enough, James Franklin, former Penn State coach, and Billy Napier, ex-Florida head man, are still listed on the voting panel. Former Tulane coach Willie Fritz also has his voice heard as the head man at Houston.
Associated Press Poll Has Tulane Creeping Closer
The top six in the AP Top-25 stayed the same. Ohio State at #1, followed by Indiana at #2, Texas A&M at #3, Alabama taking the 4th slot and Georgia at #5.
The lone American Conference rep is Memphis, which after dropping completely out of the polls (in fact, not even getting any votes from any of the media in week nine) last week due to their loss to UAB, reentered the polls at #25 because of their win at South Florida, who disappeared completely from the Top-25 after garnering the 18th slot last week.
Other American teams getting votes, but not enough to get Top-25 honors: Navy garnered 86, Tulane 59, South Florida 22, and North Texas 4.
This week, Tulane travels to San Antonio to battle UTSA in a American Conference Thursday night prime time battle.