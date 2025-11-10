Tulane Getting Votes in Top-25 Polls, but That's It
Fresh off their six-point win over then 22nd ranked Memphis, the Tulane Green Wave received votes in both the Associated Press Top-25 voting and the USA Today Coaches Poll, but not enough to crack the magical 25th position.
Associated Press Top-25
Media voters kept their top-five the same. Ohio State is at #1, followed by Indiana, then three SEC schools: Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia.
The lone American Conference representative in the poll is South Florida, who eeks in at #25, right behind the Sun Belt's James Madison, who jumped into the polls at #24. Tulane is just a few votes in back of their American brethren Bulls with 83 votes. North Texas has 55, and Memphis has one vote.
USA Today Coaches Poll
In the coaches poll, their top seven remain the same. Ohio State is at #1, followed by Indiana. The same trio of SEC schools in the AP voting are numbers three through five here: Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia. Then Oregon and Ole Miss stay put at six and seven.
No American Conference teams are in the USA Today voting. James Madison from the Sun Belt slips in at #25. South Florida just missed out with 99 tallies. North Texas received 98 votes, Tulane 53. Memphis gets six, Navy receives two, and East Carolina gets one vote.
The Green Wave play host to Florida Atlantic this Saturday in Yulman Stadium for a homecoming matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.