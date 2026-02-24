Tulane Gives the Media an Inside Look at their New Indoor Facility

Tulane's Green Wave Indoor Practice Facility, which will serve as a training ground for the Green Wave football team as well as each of Tulane's 17 NCAA Division I sports, officially opens February 24.

The opening of the practice facility comes on the heels of last week's debut of the Goldring Tennis Complex as the new home for Green Wave Tennis. Both projects follow other major additions and enhancements to Tulane athletics in recent years, which include renovating the James W. Wilson Jr. Center, upgrading the turf in Yulman and Turchin stadiums, opening the Libby and Robert Alexander Community Sailing Center, overhauling Tulane's natatorium and more.

The Green Wave Indoor Practice Facility, located between Greer Field at Turchin Stadium and Claiborne Avenue, has an inflatable, removable cover that rises 60 feet to accommodate punting and kicking practice. Its field measures approximately 75-80 yards in length and exceeds the width of a standard, regulation football field.

Tulane athletic director David Harris, Green Wave linebacker Makai Williams, and TU bowler Mia Stolakis were in attendance at Monday evening's media introduction. Yes, a bowler was there. Mia was interviewed toward the end of the ceremony. She has a pretty good explanation for why she's excited about the bubble on Claiborne.

Our YouTube Channel is chock full of other interviews and exclusives as well. Please view, like, and subscribe. This particular video about the indoor practice facility can be found here.

The surface also features the same turf, underlay and infill as Benson Field inside Yulman Stadium.

"The launch of our new Green Wave Indoor Practice Facility is a game changer for our players," said Tulane Head Coach Will Hall. "A student-athlete's daily schedule is so regimented and detailed with workouts, class, tutors, etc. This facility will allow our athletes' daily routine to be more consistent, no matter the weather conditions. Its emergence highlights Tulane's relentless pursuit of excellence and our promise to deliver the support necessary to help each player reach their goals."

Additional aesthetic enhancements and amenities will be made to the Green Wave Indoor Practice Facility later this spring and summer.

Tulane Athletics will also offer public viewing opportunities of the facility during select 2026 home football games, which will be announced at a later date.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics