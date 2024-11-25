Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Green Wave Basketball Coach Has Scathing Remark for Team Following Loss

Tulane Green Wave's head basketball coach did not hold back when speaking about his team after their most recent loss.

Feb 11, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Ron Hunter reacts during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum.
Feb 11, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Ron Hunter reacts during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
There was not too much to be excited about for Tulane Green Wave basketball fans during their last time on the court.

Hosting the New Orleans Privateers, they trailed for virtually the entire game.

Down by 12 with just about two minutes remaining in the contest, they went on a late-game rampage to claw their way back.

With 0.9 seconds remaining in regulation, Kaleb Banks made three free throws to force the game into overtime. The comeback attempt would ultimately fall short, as the Green Wave were defeated 93-87.

It was a performance that head coach Ron Hunter was not thrilled with, as he provided some scathing comments about how his team looked.

“We’ve got to learn how to grow up,” Hunter said via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. “Our bench saved us and gave us a chance to get it to overtime, but our key guys were awful.”

Growing pains were expected for a very young Tulane squad.

They have zero seniors on the roster and are relying on players who are new to the program or don’t have much college basketball experience.

One of their key transfers, point guard Rowan Brumbaugh, had his worst game of the season against New Orleans. He had only one assist and turned the ball over four times while missing four free throws in overtime.

Gregg Glenn III, who was shaken up last week against the Furman Paladins, wasn’t able to make the most of the size advantage he and his teammates enjoyed on the interior.

Potentially still working his way back to form from a few elbows to the head, the Green Wave need him to get back on track.

“I just didn’t like our preparation,” Hunter said. “We didn’t play with a chip on our shoulder in that regard, and this is what happens in college basketball when people don’t do that. And their guys that really hadn’t scored all year were making shots.” 

The defense has been Tulane’s calling card in the early going of the campaign.

Before the Privateers shot 50% overall from the field, the Green Wave was allowing their opponents to shoot only 31.8%.

Can they get back on track as they head out of the country for their next two games?

Tulane is taking part in the Cancun Challenge that begins on Tuesday night against the Wyoming Cowboys, who are 4-1 on the year, with their only loss coming against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

After that, the winner will face whoever is victorious between the Belmont Bruins and Loyola Marymount Lions.

The losers will face off in a matchup beforehand.

