Tulane Green Wave Big Man Overcame Adversity To Help Team Beat Florida Atlantic
The Tulane Green Wave has been receiving some stellar contributions from multiple players on the team who have been playing some great basketball during AAC play.
Rowan Brumbaugh has emerged as a legitimate second option behind leading scorer Kaleb Banks, who fills up the basket on a nightly basis. The point guard, who transferred in from the Georgetown Hoyas, has improved his efficiency and scoring output in five conference games.
That has been a major part of Tulane getting off to a stellar 4-1 start in the AAC when they picked up another victory during the week over the Florida Atlantic Owls.
With Brumbaugh scoring 20 points and Banks pouring in 25, someone else had to step up as the facilitator to get the team going.
The player who emerged against Florida Atlantic was big man, Gregg Glenn III.
Given how the game started for him, not many people would have expected such an impressive bounce back.
Not known for his perimeter shooting, Gregg attempted two 3-pointers, both of which missed. That did not please head coach Ron Hunter.
After the first miss, he was actually benched briefly.
But, when the team needed a spark on the offensive side of the ball, it was their most experienced rotation player who answered the call, doing his best impersonation of Magic Johnson.
Operating mostly out of the high post, he picked apart the Owls defense, regularly finding cutters and open men for easy buckets.
"Gregg was just finding open guys," Banks said, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. "I like to move off the ball a lot and cut a lot, so he kind of got me going."
It led to him handing out a career-high 11 assists, blowing away his previous best of seven en route to an 80-65 victory. That helped key a 21-2 run in the second half that turned a 51-48 deficit into the commanding lead they coasted to the finish line with.
"He's fiery, he's emotional and that's how I was as a player, so I understand him probably more than anybody," Hunter said. "Sometimes you've got to settle him down a little bit because you can get so emotional, you forget to think the game. I have to remind him at times. When you have 11 assists, there's no reason to shoot the 3. But when he came back in the game, he was great."
The 11 assists are the most for a Green Wave player since Kevin Cross in December 2023 when he recorded 12 in the first game of what was back-to-back triple-doubles.
That is a nice wrinkle for the Tulane offense, as points haven’t always been easy for the team to come by. Knowing they can put the ball in Glenn’s hands and have him initiate sets is something fans should see more of moving forward.