Tulane Green Wave Chance at Reaching College Football Playoffs Remains a Reality
If you haven’t been paying attention to the Tulane Green Wave, there is no better time to start than right now.
On Thursday night, the Green Wave had no tricks up their sleeve as they easily defeated the Charlotte 49ers 34-3 on Halloween. The team now moves to 7-2 on the season, with only three games remaining until the postseason.
Although the team has two non-conference losses on the season, some believe the Green Wave still has a shot at making it to the College Football Playoffs. On Thursday, On3 released a list of 31 teams who still have a shot at being one of the 12 teams in the new expanded playoff format this postseason. When breaking down the contenders from the ‘Group of 5’ schools, seven teams, including Tulane, made the list.
“You may not be paying attention to Tulane after it lost games to Kansas State and Oklahoma before reaching conference play. The Wave, though, have won five-straight games and are unbeaten in AAC play,” said On3’s Ari Wasserman. “They play Navy this year. Like Army and Navy, Tulane would need some help. But it is still very much alive in the conference race.”
With the win on Halloween night against Charlotte, their winning streak is now up to six games. They remain unbeaten in the American Athletic Conference. Regardless of how the other teams in the AAC play, the Green Wave controls their own destiny. Based on the rest of their remaining three games, if they win out, they will hold a spot in the conference championship game despite not playing the Army Black Knights, who are also undefeated in ACC play during the regular season.
A shot at grabbing one of the 12 spots is not only realistic but quite likely if they can get a little bit of help from teams such as Boise State, who is considered the front-runner for the ‘Group of 5’ programs. They would do so in only the first season under new head coach Jon Sumrall as well. Quite the first impression from the former Troy Trojans head coach.
Tulane has a great chance of extending its winning streak to seven games when it returns to action on November 9th, when it hosts the Temple Owls. The AAC rivals are 2-6 (1-3 in conference play) so far this season.