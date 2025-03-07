Tulane Green Wave Coach Calls on Fans To Support Strong Fundraising Goals
The Tulane Green Wave hit a landmark in their fundraising campaign aimed at keeping the program competitive in the evolving college football and basketball landscape.
Tulane football head coach Jon Sumrall announced Thursday on X that the Ascend TUgether campaign is halfway to its annual fund goal of $4 million, asking fans to keep chipping in to make a difference.
For Sumrall, that’s leading the Green Wave to the College Football Playoff, and the funds from the campaign will critically support that goal.
On the campaign website, Sumrall also provided a statement on the importance of these funds.
“Additional funding has made a significant impact on our football student-athletes,” Sumrall said. “The generosity of the Green Wave Club has helped to provide resources that are pivotal for our student athletes’ success both on and off the field.”
Green Wave head baseball coach Jay Uhlman provided tangible examples of what previous donations have awarded his team.
“Our players have directly benefited from the generous and selfless giving of our donors,” Uhlman said. “Our TrackMan, Spinball machine, and Edgertronic cameras immediately come to mind. Without these tools, we would fall behind competitively in both development and recruiting.”
It’s an impressive feat for a fundraiser that was launched on Jan. 8 by The Green Wave Club, one that will ensure resources for the program’s championship-level resources, as the campaign page reads.
Athletic director David Harris spoke of the transformative era of college sports and their plan to proactively capitalize on these funds.
"As a department, we have taken on significant new expenses and are prepared to meet the needs of the moment in a meaningful way,” Harris said. “We recognize the future college athletics landscape will only increase the pressure for expanded resources, and the work to grow department revenues is never-ending. Your support as a Green Wave Club member is critical as we work to Ascend TUgether."
Should they reach their goal, it would be the highest in annual giving in department history. Club members contributed a record $3.6 million to the Tulane Athletics’ annual fund last year.
Gifts to the Green Wave Club are unrestricted in nature and are the heart of college athletics, from supporting team travel, academic and health support, to game day operations, and more.
As Uhlman sagely points out, resources are crucial to keeping competitive in recruiting and developing players.
Should the program reach its historical goal, it would show an unprecedented level of support and commitment from fans and the university towards Tulane athletics.