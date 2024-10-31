Tulane Green Wave Coach Has High Praise for Upcoming Opponent on Short Week
The Tulane Green Wave have continued to make a name for themselves this season as they have played to a 6-2 record overall thus far and a 4-0 record in conference play under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall.
It has been a year that has seen the program receive votes for the top 25 poll, as they continue to be one of the best Group of Five schools in the nation week in and week out.
Even with a short week this week, Sumrall is making sure they do not overlook their next opponent, the Charlotte 49ers, giving the team high praise in the process.
"Charlotte's a really good football team on film. They're as talented as anybody in our conference," Sumrall told SI, "I mean I watch 'em and athlete for athlete, they're really, really good. So we got our work cut out for us and it's going to be a hostile environment."
Hostile environments are something that the Green Wave has grown accustomed to already this year, as Thursday will mark their fifth road game, including taking the Oklahoma Sooners to the limit at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
What Tulane may not be accustomed to, however, is facing two different quarterbacks in the same game, a tactic that the 49ers have utilized this year.
Max Brown started Charlotte's last game, but DeShawn Purdie came in later and helped spark the 49ers offense.
"He came in and yeah, he's got a really big arm. He can throw it," Sumrall said on Purdie, "I would guess he had a 60, 70-yard completion I believe on the one post, but it was probably a 70-plus-yard throw if you just actually tracked the yards because it's a little bit diagonal."
Sumrall has the team preparing to face either Purdie or Brown as the starter on Thursday, with both men having different skill sets to watch for.
"I think their skillsets may be different to some degree," Sumrall had to say on the quarterbacks' differences, "One guy may be better in a certain area of his game, so you have to know maybe what a guy's strengths are."
It is a contest that the head coach is not taking lightly, especially with a short week to prepare, and Sumrall says that Charlotte's record does not do the team justice.
"This team is really good. I can't tell you enough - the record, you can throw that out. Watch 'em on tape last week against Memphis. They're really good. So we've got to be prepared."
It is a matchup that is sure to be exciting, regardless of the outcome, and head coach Jon Sumrall is doing everything that he can to make sure his team is prepared for whatever is thrown at them.