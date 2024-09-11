Tulane Green Wave Coach Jon Sumrall Talks Game-Changing Plays vs. Kansas State
The Tulane Green Wave faced a stiff test in Week 2 at Yulman Stadium. Nearly 10 years to the day that it opened, they hosted their highest-ranked opponent; the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats out of the Big 12.
This was a measuring stick game for the Green Wave, who had an opportunity to show that they could hang with the big boys despite being a G5 program.
They certainly proved that, holding a double-digit lead heading into halftime. Unfortunately, they were unable to hold onto that lead, as they would go on to lose the game 34-27.
A few miscues ultimately decided the game. The Wildcats had zero turnovers, while Tulane had two. That more than made up for the difference in yards gained, as Tulane had 491 total yards compared to 396 for Kansas State.
Head coach Jon Sumrall was not thrilled with how the game was officiated, making comments about how the crew did Saturday afternoon. While some calls may not have gone their way, his team was still in a position to win the football game.
One of the flags thrown that he disagreed with was on the final drive of the game. Darian Mensah threw what everyone thought was a touchdown to Yulkeith Brown. But, Dontae Fleming was called for pass interference while blocking in the end zone.
Two plays later, Mensah threw a game-sealing interception.
The pass interference call came on a play from the one-yard line. Some people wondered whether Tulane would have been better giving the ball to their star running back Makhi Hughes.
Sumrall revealed everything was on the table, but they felt passing was the way to go.
“We considered all things, but we felt like our best chance was trying to (throw) it into the end zone,” Sumrall said via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. “You never know how things are going to play out at the end. We probably could have run it. We thought about it, talked it out with the headsets, but just decided let’s take our shots toward the end zone.”
Part of the reason that the Green Wave was in that position stemmed from a broken play late in the third quarter.
Facing a fourth-and-one from the Tulane 45, the Wildcats opted to go for it. The play looked to be a disastrous one, but quarterback Avery Johnson was able to keep things alive, eventually finding running back DJ Giddens for a touchdown.
“We had a decent call on,” Sumrall said. “We just kind of busted something. It’s not on the kids. We’ve got to coach them better. We probably should have had a stop there. If we get a stop there, the game feels a lot different because we’re still up.”
That was a huge momentum changer in the game. Instead of having the ball in a great field position with a lead, the game was tied. Three minutes later, the Green Wave found themselves trailing as Mensah fumbled and Jack Fabris returned the ball 60 yards for a scoop and score.