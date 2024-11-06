Tulane Green Wave Coach Seeks Better Fundamentals Against Temple Owls
While the Tulane Green Wave are a player-led team, their head coach sets the tone at the top, and his attention to detail continues to grow in importance ahead of hosting the Temple Owls.
Despite holding the Charlotte 49ers to three points in their most recent victory, Jon Sumrall was dissatisfied with the defense's tackling performance.
Tuesday's practice ended with a notable departure from the team period that typically concludes the session. Suddenly, the linemen were simulating a version of the Oklahoma drill.
Rather than allow discontent to fester at a critical time in Tulane's season, Sumrall had them bring the wood.
“I thought we tackled really poorly in the game at times on Thursday. That drill is something we did prior to here when I was at Kentucky on the defensive staff. We used to end the team period of practice with a thud. The whole team's watching, and you either get booed or cheered.”
“I was frustrated during the game on Thursday and then Friday watching it again,” he continued. “I thought we looked like we hadn’t been coached on how to tackle: keep your eyes up, run your feet, wrap your arms, knock 'em back. We were diving off the diving board, lunging, and hoping the guy would fall down if we got near him. It was garbage tackling technique.”
The one-on-one drill on Tuesday emphasized physicality, and the hits were hard. There were more cheers than boos. Some players had to run it back with a better rep.
Importantly, it provided individual coaching opportunities to enhance fundamentals and technique, which Sumrall feels are critical to sharpen in this final stretch.
“I'll compromise a team rep at the end for everybody to get a really good fundamental technique tackle rep. I think teams that get better on the fundamentals throughout the year usually improve as a team. The schematic stuff is what it is, but we have to tackle better, and I was very frustrated with that. So, we went back to elementary school football and tackled at the end.”
Sumrall has been markedly more critical following wins than losses. However, criticism only lands when there is a concurrent path to improving the goal. Tuesday's drill provided that outlet.
When there is a high level of team buy-in to the head coach, it resonates even more. Tough love is a two-part saying, and his emphasis is always on the latter.
No moment this season better highlights the team's reverence of their head coach than his sideline catch at Charlotte. Guard Josh Remetich, who had an impressive grab of his own, sees exactly why they were so energetic in their celebration of Sumrall.
“This younger staff brings a lot more energy, and everybody’s buying in. Sumrall walks up and down the field talking to all of us at practice with great conversations. All the families are always up here, so we get to know the coaches' families and everything like that. I feel like we've built a real connection. It's great."
The Green Wave play hard for their head coach, and that was apparent in their aggressive approach to improving on fundamentals ahead of homecoming against the Temple Owls.