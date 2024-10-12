Tulane Green Wave Continue to Impress In AAC Play As Group of 5 CFP Contender
It has been a spectacular start to Jon Sumrall's tenure as the head coach of the Tulane Green Wave football program.
The Green Wave holds a 4-2 record on the season, with their only two losses coming in games against ranked opponents where the team still held strong and showed that they are capable of keeping up.
The team has jumped to a 2-0 start in conference play, with wins over the South Florida Bulls and the UAB Blazers, outscoring their conference foes 116-30.
It has been a balanced offensive attack for Tulane, with Darian Mensah attacking opponents through the air and Makhi Hughes leading the charge on the ground.
Mensah has thrown for 1,256 yards this year with 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions on 127 attempts with a 66.1 percent completion rate.
The quarterback ranks 34th in the nation in completion percentage among those who have made at least 100 passing attempts, 43rd in yards, and tied for 35th in touchdowns.
Hughes has rushed for 604 yards so far on 109 carries and has reached the end zone seven times in six games.
The running back is tied for 10th in the nation in yards, and 15th in touchdowns.
The balanced offensive attack and stout defensive prowess have led to their success this year, with some saying the team could still be a contender to represent the Group of Five in the College Football Playoffs.
Chris Vannini of The Athletic recently did a reader mailbag, answering questions covering topics throughout the college football landscape.
One reader asked what Vannini thought the Green Wave's chances of winning the AAC were and if they could potentially land a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
"If they win out," Vannini answered, "I would certainly keep them in the CFP picture."
Though conference games are never as easy as they may seem on paper, Tulane's next four games could prove the opposite.
However, their final two games of the season come on the road with the Navy Midshipmen and then with the Memphis Tigers at Yulman Stadium.
While these two contests could prove costly for the Green Wave should they lose, the program has shown time and time again this season that they could possibly be the best team in the Group of Five this year.
It is not the easiest path ahead for Tulane, but the team has continued to impress week in and week out, and winning out could be their path to the 2024 College Football Playoff.