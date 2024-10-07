Tulane Green Wave Cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant Is Elite, Versatile Playmaker
When people think of playmakers in college football, they automatically turn their attention to the offensive side of the ball. For the Tulane Green Wave, that would be an appropriate response given some of the players on that side of the ball.
Running back Makhi Hughes had a historic season as a freshman in 2023 and has picked right back up in 2024. Mario Williams has been an excellent addition at wide receiver in the transfer portal from USC.
Both players have been great in their own right, but the best playmaker on the team is arguably cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant.
The sophomore knew that his role would increase heading into Year 2 despite the new coaching staff headed by Jon Sumrall. He wears several hats for the team, lining up on the perimeter as a boundary cornerback with some snaps in the box and slot.
Pleasant is also the team’s kick returner, a role he has excelled at in 2024.
Whether it is on defense or special teams, he has proven capable of giving the team a spark. With three touchdowns on the season, only Hughes and quarterback Ty Thompson have reached the end zone more than Pleasant this season.
This past weekend in a 71-20 blowout victory over the UAB Blazers, he scored his second kick return touchdown of the season. It was a play that Sumrall thought very highly of, as the blocking scheme wasn’t executed perfectly but his talent overcame it.
“I looked at (special teams coordinator) Greg McMahon and said it’s nice having the right returners,” the head coach said, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. “The one from Lafayette two weeks ago was blocked well and was a great return. This one was a little bit bloody, but when you put the ball in the hands of a guy like that, good things usually happen.”
The return against Louisiana was 94 yards, while the one against UAB was 100. It was his second 100-yard score on the season, as he had one in the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana.
With the Lions threatening just before halftime, he intercepted a pass and raced down the sidelines to crush their momentum and create an even bigger buffer for the Green Wave to work with, in what turned out to be a 52-0 victory.
It would not be surprising to see teams start putting the ball away from Pleasant on kickoffs. Either kicking the ball through the end zone for a touchback or a pooch kick putting the ball in someone else’s hands could be a strategy deployed.
But, if he can get his hands on the ball, you know he is going to make the most of it.