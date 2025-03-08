Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Green Wave Creates New In-House NIL Roles in Valuable Partnership

Tulane Green Wave announced the expansion of a key partnership dedicated to athlete revenue and NIL, signaling a strong future in college football.

Maddy Hudak

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tulane Green Wave has made a significant impact in the NIL era of college football and is preparing to extend their success ahead of the 2025 season.

The Green Wave announced Friday that they are expanding a partnership with Altius Sports Partners and creating multiple in-house roles for NIL and athlete revenue.

As Tulane football looks to the revenue sharing of college sports and existing as a competitive program in the name, image, and likeness space as it stands, they are bringing on an Executive General Manager (EGM) and Athlete Marketing Manager (AMM) through Altius.

This spring, they’ll implement an NIL sales-focused role through an additional partnership.

Altius is a renowned advisor in the college athletic space and with the blue-chip brands, including Powerade and NBC Sports, and will provide strategic consulting in the NIL space for the Green Wave.

The press release outlines the plan to hire the EGM first, who will play a key role in the eventual AMM and NIL sales roles, and the trio will collaborate with Tulane athletics to make sure their collegiate sports programs have the resources to thrive in an ever-changing landscape.

Green Wave athletic director David Harris spoke about the importance of the expansion in Friday’s release. 

"We're excited to deepen our engagement with Altius, starting with our new in-house EGM role," said David Harris, Tulane's Ben Weiner Director of Athletics Chair. "This position, along with two future dedicated roles, will open new doors and solidify NIL programming and support for our athletes, coaches, staff, and external stakeholders as we navigate continued industry evolution." 

Among many key responsibilities of the EGM at Tulane, they all center around the first point: “Develop and maintain a sustainable NIL and athlete revenue framework that maximizes Tulane athletes' success while aligning with the university's core values and priorities.”

This will involve collaborating with leadership and key stakeholders, cultivating relationships with new business partners and existing local ones, such as the Green Wave Club, and ultimately ensuring that they are fully utilizing athlete revenue sharing and NIL efforts.

It’s a particularly strong hire on the heels of a landmark league standard set by the American Athletic Conference on Friday that established a minimum standard of $10 million over a three-year period for revenue sharing.

Under head coach Jon Sumrall, the Tulane football team has College Football Playoff aspirations. In order to reach those goals, maximizing NIL opportunities has to top the list after losing star quarterback Darian Mensah and other key players to the transfer portal this offseason.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

Home/News