Tulane Green Wave Creates New In-House NIL Roles in Valuable Partnership
The Tulane Green Wave has made a significant impact in the NIL era of college football and is preparing to extend their success ahead of the 2025 season.
The Green Wave announced Friday that they are expanding a partnership with Altius Sports Partners and creating multiple in-house roles for NIL and athlete revenue.
As Tulane football looks to the revenue sharing of college sports and existing as a competitive program in the name, image, and likeness space as it stands, they are bringing on an Executive General Manager (EGM) and Athlete Marketing Manager (AMM) through Altius.
This spring, they’ll implement an NIL sales-focused role through an additional partnership.
Altius is a renowned advisor in the college athletic space and with the blue-chip brands, including Powerade and NBC Sports, and will provide strategic consulting in the NIL space for the Green Wave.
The press release outlines the plan to hire the EGM first, who will play a key role in the eventual AMM and NIL sales roles, and the trio will collaborate with Tulane athletics to make sure their collegiate sports programs have the resources to thrive in an ever-changing landscape.
Green Wave athletic director David Harris spoke about the importance of the expansion in Friday’s release.
"We're excited to deepen our engagement with Altius, starting with our new in-house EGM role," said David Harris, Tulane's Ben Weiner Director of Athletics Chair. "This position, along with two future dedicated roles, will open new doors and solidify NIL programming and support for our athletes, coaches, staff, and external stakeholders as we navigate continued industry evolution."
Among many key responsibilities of the EGM at Tulane, they all center around the first point: “Develop and maintain a sustainable NIL and athlete revenue framework that maximizes Tulane athletes' success while aligning with the university's core values and priorities.”
This will involve collaborating with leadership and key stakeholders, cultivating relationships with new business partners and existing local ones, such as the Green Wave Club, and ultimately ensuring that they are fully utilizing athlete revenue sharing and NIL efforts.
It’s a particularly strong hire on the heels of a landmark league standard set by the American Athletic Conference on Friday that established a minimum standard of $10 million over a three-year period for revenue sharing.
Under head coach Jon Sumrall, the Tulane football team has College Football Playoff aspirations. In order to reach those goals, maximizing NIL opportunities has to top the list after losing star quarterback Darian Mensah and other key players to the transfer portal this offseason.