Tulane Green Wave Defensive Star Earns Another Preseason Watch List Honor
Tulane Green Wave defensive star Patrick Jenkins is on another award watch list for the 2024 season, as he was the only player from the program to make the Lombardi Award preseason watch list.
Named for famed Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi, the award is given annually to the college football player who best embodies the values and spirit of Lombardi.
Jenkins returns as one of the stars of the Green Wave defense entering the season.
Last year he had 35 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss (team high) and 5.5 sacks. That earned him All-AAC First-Team honors from the conference. He helped the Green Wave reach the AAC title game for the second straight year, though they fell to SMU.
The year before he was part of the Green Wave’s AAC-winning season and its victory in the Cotton Bowl over USC.
Jenkins has been on practically every preseason AAC team, including the league’s official team released last month during media days.
Jenkins meets the criteria to be eligible because he is a defensive lineman. Candidates can be a down lineman on offense or defense that sets up no further than 10 yards to the left or right of the ball at the snap. Linebackers can qualify if they set up no further than five yards deep from the line of scrimmage.
Tulane finished third in the AAC preseason media poll with 362 points plus two first-place votes. Jon Sumrall takes over as head coach from Willie Fritz, who left the Green Wave to take the head-coaching job at Houston.
Sumrall was at Troy for two seasons before returning the Green Wave, where he served as an assistant coach a decade ago.
Jenkins is no stranger to watch lists this season. His appearance on the Lombardi preseason list is his fifth of college football’s awards. The others are the Outland Trophy, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Wuerffel Trophy and the Bednarik Award.
Tulane opens the regular season on Aug. 29 with a home contest against Southeastern Louisiana at Yulman Stadium at 7 p.m.
