Tulane Green Wave Defensive Star Earns Another Preseason Watch List Honor

The Tulane Green Wave’s top defensive player made his way onto another award watch list as the Lombardi Award debuted its nominees.

Matthew Postins

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins (0) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.
Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins (0) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Tulane Green Wave defensive star Patrick Jenkins is on another award watch list for the 2024 season, as he was the only player from the program to make the Lombardi Award preseason watch list.

Named for famed Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi, the award is given annually to the college football player who best embodies the values and spirit of Lombardi.

Jenkins returns as one of the stars of the Green Wave defense entering the season.

Last year he had 35 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss (team high) and 5.5 sacks. That earned him All-AAC First-Team honors from the conference. He helped the Green Wave reach the AAC title game for the second straight year, though they fell to SMU.

The year before he was part of the Green Wave’s AAC-winning season and its victory in the Cotton Bowl over USC.

Jenkins has been on practically every preseason AAC team, including the league’s official team released last month during media days.

Jenkins meets the criteria to be eligible because he is a defensive lineman. Candidates can be a down lineman on offense or defense that sets up no further than 10 yards to the left or right of the ball at the snap. Linebackers can qualify if they set up no further than five yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

Tulane finished third in the AAC preseason media poll with 362 points plus two first-place votes. Jon Sumrall takes over as head coach from Willie Fritz, who left the Green Wave to take the head-coaching job at Houston.

Sumrall was at Troy for two seasons before returning the Green Wave, where he served as an assistant coach a decade ago.

Jenkins is no stranger to watch lists this season. His appearance on the Lombardi preseason list is his fifth of college football’s awards. The others are the Outland Trophy, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Wuerffel Trophy and the Bednarik Award.

Tulane opens the regular season on Aug. 29 with a home contest against Southeastern Louisiana at Yulman Stadium at 7 p.m.

2024 Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List

LB Leo Lowin, Army

LB Colin Ramos, Navy

OG Brant Banks, Rice

DT Patrick Jenkins, Tulane

DE Desmond Little, UAB

OLB Barrett Carter, Clemson

OT Blake Miller, Clemson

DT Peter Woods, Clemson

OT Darius Washington, Florida State

DE Patrick Payton, Florida State

DE Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

DE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)

DE Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina

OG Logan Parr, SMU

DT Aeneas Peeples, Virginia Tech

DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

LB Jay Higgins, Iowa

LB Nick Jackson, Iowa

OC Logan Jones, Iowa

DT Mason Graham, Michigan

DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

OT Aireontae Ersery, MInnesota

LB Xander Mueller, Northwestern

OG Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

DE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

DE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

LB Jeffery Bassa, Oregon

OT Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

DE Abdul Carter, Penn State

DT Bear Alexander, USC

OC Jonah Monheim, USC

LB Jacob Manu, Arizona

OT Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

DE Tyler Batty, BYU

DT Lee Hunter, UCF

DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

OG Luke Kandra, Cincinnati

DT B.J. Green II, Colorado

OT Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State

LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State

OC Joe Michalski, Oklahoma State

LB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

LB Junior Tafuna, Utah

OT Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

OG Clay Webb, Jacksonville State

DT Jay Hardy, Liberty

OT Shiyazh Pete, New Mexico State

DE Maurice Westmoreland, UTEP

DT Hosea Wheeler, Western Kentucky

DT Howard Cross III, Notre Dame

TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

DT Rylie Mills, Notre Dame

DE CJ Nunnally IV, Akron

OT Alex Wollschlaeger, Bowling Green

OT Reid Holskey, Miami (OH)

LB Matt Salopek, Miami (OH)

OC Jacob Gideon, Western Michigan

OC Mose Vavao, Fresno State

OT Tiger Shanks, UNLV

OT Joshua Gray, Oregon State

OT Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Washignton State

LB Kyle Thornton, Washington State

LB Nate Johnson, Appalachian State

OT Makilan Thomas, Arkansas State

DT Isaac Walker, Georgia Southern

LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

DE Ben Bell, Texas State

OG Daniel King, Troy

OG Tyler Booker, Alabama

OC Parker Brailsford, Alabama

MLB Deonte Lawson, Alabama

OG Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas

OG Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

OG Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OLB Mykel Williams, Georgia

DE Deone Walker, Kentucky

OT Will Campbell, LSU

OT Emery Jones Jr., LSU

OLB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

MLB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

DE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

DE Trey Moore, Texas

DE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

DT Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

